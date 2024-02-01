Yana Khaidukova, Slotegrator: “Every year, ICE always sets the tone for the whole industry”

Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator, shared with Focus Gaming News the company’s expectations for ICE London 2024.

Exclusive interview.- Yana Khaidukova, managing director at Slotegrator, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to talk about the company’s expectations for ICE London 2024, the last edition in that city before its moves to Barcelona in 2025. Khaidukova also shared insights on the company’s online casino solutions and its innovations.

It’s that time of year again — ICE is coming up. What will Slotegrator be showcasing at the event?

Every year Slotegrator visits ICE to showcase its innovative solutions — and 2024 will be no exception. The Slotegrator team is looking forward to meeting partners and clients in ExCel London at booth number N6-250.

We have two main priorities this year. First, we are presenting the AI-powered capabilities of our turnkey online casino platform, which has a wealth of new features that make operators’ lives easier and their businesses better.

Second, we’re excited to present our Telegram Casino solution, which we are going to introduce to any attendees who are not yet familiar with it. This innovative online gambling platform is seamlessly integrated into the popular messaging app of the same name. Slotegrator proudly pioneered this solution, which is effective for venturing into new niches and captivating a fresh wave of players.

Aside from presenting our products, we’ll also be sharing some of our hard-earned industry insights. The Slotegrator team will also present a report analyzing the modern igaming audience and a report about current igaming trends in 2024 to all partners and customers.

How have Slotegrator’s updates to its turnkey online casino solutions been received?

It is important to note that we only implemented all these changes into our solutions after in-depth dialogues with our customers, asking them what they would like to see added to the product. After taking careful feedback, we re-examined every element and feature of our platform to see what we could improve and what was missing altogether.

The result? A new, better-than-ever platform with all the tools operators need. Our internal survey has confirmed our customers’ satisfaction with the new changes to the platform.

Our module upgrades have also been very popular with our customers, particularly the Business Intelligence module, which uses AI for up-to-the-minute business data, and the new and improved KYC module, which lets operators set a list of specific documents that players need to supply in order to speed up the ID verification process on both ends.

All our future updates will follow the same principle — they’ll be based on the requests and needs of our customers, who value effective tools for optimisation and business development.

How about Telegram Casino?

Telegram Casino is still one of the top solutions on the market, as mobiles have become the preferred device for online casino gaming (and everything else, to be honest). We are proud to be the first to offer this product, and we are confident that it will not leave the market any time soon.

The numbers speak for themselves — more than 50 million people use Telegram every day. The app is so popular that every online casino or sportsbook operator who wants to expand their operation and reach a new audience in a different market, especially densely populated markets like India and various countries in Latin America, should look into harnessing the messenger’s power.

Do you think customers expect these kinds of innovations?

Yes, definitely. This is also confirmed by our analysis of the modern igaming audience, which we carried out with the cooperation of numerous online casino operators and gaming content developers. Among them are Caleta Gaming, Macaw Gaming, SKILROCK, Turbo Games, Amigo Gaming, 3 Oaks Gaming, Gamzix, etc.

Let’s look at the trends. 75 per cent of Slotegrator’s clients either agree or strongly agree that players will almost exclusively use mobile devices to play in the next five years. Players also look for integration with messaging apps, so that they can easily switch from socializing to playing casino games. The logical conclusion of this line of thought is that Telegram Casino will only offer more and more opportunities in the future.

As for the turnkey online casino platform, I can say that customers appreciate its speed, modernity and convenience, especially when it comes to NFTs, new types of games, and crypto adoption. All of these integrations require a powerful solution with enhanced security that is flexible enough to adapt to changes.

That’s where our modules come into play:

The Casino Builder module, which enhances the user experience and gives operators complete control over their project’s frontend.

The Risk Management module, which provides added security while the KYC module streamlines player verification.

The Artificial BI module, which offers real-time data for informed decision-making.

The revamped player segmentation module, which offers improved customization options.

The anti-fraud module, which utilizes a color-coded risk scale that allows operators to set risk levels.

What do you think will be the big talking points at ICE London?

The agenda is packed with hot topics like safe gambling in Africa, LatAm, and Europe, the development of the igaming industry in Latin countries like Brazil and Peru, and the regulatory situation around the globe. Of course, entering new markets, such as newly regulated ones, is always a popular topic of discussion.

And, of course, we will be talking about innovation, audience needs, and AI integration at a number of networking events.

Every year, ICE always sets the tone for the whole industry. We can expect to see a lot of innovations at the exhibition, which will give us an idea of what direction the industry will be developing in this year.

I can’t emphasize enough how much we’re looking forward to it, and welcoming visitors at booth N6-250!