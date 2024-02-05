Dario Leiman, SOFTSWISS: “At ICE, our primary focus will be unveiling our strategic acquisition of a stake in Turfsport”

Dario Leiman, regional business development manager at SOFTSWISS, shares insights into the company’s expectations for ICE London 2024.

Exclusive interview.- Dario Leiman, regional business development manager at SOFTSWISS, shares his expectations and plans for the upcoming ICE London. He discusses the significance of the event, the company’s strategic focus, and the unique features of its stand.

What do you expect from this edition of ICE London?

We look forward to this edition of ICE London for its vast networking opportunities and the chance to establish professional connections. ICE London has always been an excellent platform for meaningful interactions and collaborations within the igaming sector.

In the igaming world, all eyes are on the much-anticipated Official VIP Opening Party, EVOLVE by Fire & ICE 2024. Despite being called a party, this event has proven to be a conducive environment for addressing business tasks in an informal setting.

It offers a unique blend of enjoyment and profitability, allowing participants to combine the pleasant aspects of networking with the pursuit of strategic business goals.

It’s also worth noting that this edition of ICE London holds special significance since it’s hosted in London for the last time. This adds a layer of uniqueness to the experience.

What will the company focus on this time at the expo?

During this expo, our primary focus will be unveiling our strategic acquisition of a stake in Turfsport, a leading South African provider of multichannel wagering software for sports, horse racing, and lotto.

In our market focus, we are looking closely at Latin America, especially Brazil, and Africa, with a specific eye on South Africa and Nigeria. These regions offer exciting growth opportunities, and our strategy is geared towards unlocking their potential to better cater to the unique needs of these markets.

The key themes guiding our discussions and engagements at the expo will revolve around regulations and responsible gambling. These crucial topics underscore our commitment to navigating the ever-changing regulatory landscape and promoting responsible practices in the iGaming industry. We are eager to participate in conversations, gather insights, and contribute to the ongoing dialogue on these pivotal industry matters.

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand at ICE London?

We have added a second level to our booth for the first time, making it bigger and better. It’s not just about aesthetics; we have designed it to be more functional.

As always, we strongly focus on arranging comfortable meeting spaces. We know that networking is what it’s all about at ICE, so we are committed to creating an environment that fosters conversations and collaborations.

We are proud to continue our tradition of launching unique marketing campaigns for key events. This year, SOFTSWISS has crafted a campaign that transcends time, drawing inspiration from the UK’s great minds.

Isaac Newton, the iconic physicist and mathematician, takes centre stage in our campaign. His transformative journey, from diligent observation to formulating the laws of motion and universal gravitation, serves as an inspiring parallel.

Like Newton reshaped science, SOFTSWISS is committed to reshaping the igaming industry. Our campaign highlights how we leverage historical insight and cutting-edge innovation to provide clients with groundbreaking solutions.

I invite attendees to visit our Stand N8-231 to see everything firsthand, engage in discussions, and explore potential partnership options with us.

SOFTSWISS became a headline partner of the Official VIP Opening Party EVOLVE by Fire & ICE 2024. What can you tell us about the upcoming event?

SOFTSWISS is honoured to be a headline partner of the upcoming official party – a truly outstanding event that is set to redefine the networking experience at ICE London.

Anticipated to bring together 5,000 industry leaders, this extravaganza at Magazine London guarantees an unparalleled environment for networking.

Focused on guest interaction and live musical performances, it signifies a remarkable evolution in the Fire & ICE tradition. This edition promises a unique blend of famous faces, a fresh entertainment philosophy, and an inclusive executive networking experience, ensuring a dynamic and engaging atmosphere for all attendees.

With a new venue, revised format, and a distinctive aesthetic, EVOLVE by Fire & ICE, in collaboration with SOFTSWISS, is poised to elevate the overall ICE experience.

Embracing a unique festival vibe, this year’s event promises a dynamic and immersive atmosphere beyond traditional networking, providing attendees with an unforgettable experience.

How do you feel about ICE London 2024 being the last edition of the expo to be held in London, and what do you think will change for ICE Barcelona 2025?

ICE London 2024 marks the end of an era, yet seeing it as an opportunity for growth and evolution is crucial. Change is inevitable, and the decision about ICE Barcelona 2025 is poised to unlock new opportunities for the expo and its attendees.

The move to Barcelona comes with some great benefits. Firstly, it deals with the challenges of securing a UK visa, making Barcelona a more attractive and accessible location. This shift is expected to make the event more inclusive, bringing in a broader and more diverse participation from the global gaming community.

Looking ahead to ICE Barcelona 2025, the organisers will likely use this transition as an opportunity to maintain and enhance the event’s overall quality.

What are the biggest challenges for SOFTSWISS for 2024 after ICE 2024?

The primary challenge lies in navigating the complex realm of regulatory considerations. The igaming sector constantly evolves with regulatory shifts, and staying informed about these changes is paramount.

The dedicated section in ICE VOX, emphasising the significance of legal questions, reflects the industry’s collective acknowledgement of this challenge.

Moreover, the increasing focus on responsible gambling presents another substantial challenge. This aspect has gained attention from key industry stakeholders and is crucial for shaping the industry’s public image. SOFTSWISS persists in its commitment to developing and promoting responsible gambling practices.

﻿Showcasing successful cases within society can contribute not only to the well-being of players but also to the industry’s overall reputation. This effort is integral to building a more effective dialogue with regulators, fostering a collaborative environment that balances innovation with responsible conduct.