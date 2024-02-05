Simon Lidzén, Fast Track: “I’d be lying if I didn’t say ICE is moving me emotionally”

Fast Track CEO Simon Lidzén is amped for ICE London 2024, anticipating it to surpass even their record-breaking 2023 performance.

Exclusive interview.- Fast Track makes a triumphant return to ICE London 2024, and Simon Lidzén, CEO and Co-founder, is eager for the emotional journey it holds, having launched Fast Track CRM at ICE London 2019.

With 2023 marking Fast Track’s most successful ICE edition to date, Lidzén anticipates this year to surpass expectations, with back-to-back bookings and an expanded team to accommodate the high attendance.

Fast Track is back at ICE. What are your expectations for this year’s edition?

I am really looking forward to ICE this year, last time in London, wow! We launched Fast Track CRM at ICE London 2019, I’d be lying if I didn’t say the show is moving me emotionally. It is such a special event for so many companies and people in our industry.

Given that 2023 was the most successful ICE to date for Fast Track, how do you envision exceeding those achievements in this year’s edition?

It will undoubtedly be the best ICE yet. We are back-to-back booked for all three days and are actually sending more people than planned, so based on the data and conversations we are having, this is going to be a very well-attended year. I can’t wait to meet everyone and learn more about their businesses!

How do you assess 2024 in terms of new agreements?

All the leading indicators suggest that we will continue to grow at a rapid pace and forge many new, incredible partnerships.

Player retention is a critical challenge for igaming operators. How does Fast Track help clients address this issue and enhance player loyalty?

Winning player loyalty is key, and the future of CRM is all about scaling with 1:1 experiences. Old-school CRM systems are purely transactional, which means that every new layer of personalisation exponentially increases the workload for teams. We are the only solution on the market that offers a solution to this problem through advances in AI using the Singularity Model, which allows you to scale with self-learning and AI. It allows you to scale effectively with 1:1 experiences.

The year 2023 saw critical advancements in technology and the arrival of AI in everyday life. How do you think these topics will progress in 2024?

I think every software provider is looking at how they can embed AI into their products to improve or create new experiences. I think there will continue to be a rapid introduction of new and exciting products to the market. On the other hand, I also believe that most B2C companies are very unprepared in terms of technology and data stack to really take advantage of the opportunities in AI, and readiness will be a key topic of discussion. Companies that are well-prepared will move faster than ever before.

“Every software provider is looking at how they can embed AI into their products to improve or create new experiences.” Simon Lidzén, CEO and co-founder at Fast Track.

What are your plans for the following months?

This is a very busy and exciting time for me. We are working on our next ground-breaking product which is about to be unveiled, we have trade shows all over the world and we are growing our teams rapidly. It is certainly going to be a very exciting year.