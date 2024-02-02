“SA Gaming is striving to enter various emerging markets, and this means ICE is something we would not miss”

SA Gaming spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s expectations for ICE London and reviewed some of the company’s achievements in 2023.

Exclusive interview.- The year 2023 has undoubtedly been important for SA Gaming, but it is time to look ahead, so the company is now focused on this new year and on continuing to grow.

In this interview, a spokesperson for SA Gaming explains what the goals for 2024 will be and what they hope to achieve at ICE London.

Which was the highlight of 2023 for SA Gaming? What new products can we expect to be launched in 2024?

We launched a lot of great games last year. The first one was Teen Patti 20-20, a real popular game in India. We also enhanced Andar Bahar, another Indian title of our game library. By adding new side bets related to the first few cards, we add greater variables and opportunities for our clients.

Another launch was Xoc Dia, the iconic Vietnamese game. The game uses four two-sided red-white tokens. Players need to guess the number or reds or whites facing up. It is lightning-fast and simple game that is surely loved by operators who look for games with quick rounds.

We have also launched two game lobbies – Diamond Hall and Emerald Hall. We named both halls using jewel names, as we value them as our crown jewels. They are the places where games are run and business is operated. By applying the latest technology in both the studio equipment and live broadcasting, we strive to offer the best gaming experience to our users.

2024 is going to be a great year for SA Gaming. Other than strengthening our strong suit as a classic casino provider, we hope to add more elements of entertainment into our platform and products in order to appeal to a wider audience. We are developing promotion tools to help our clients create campaigns to attract players.

It will be followed by a major enhancement on our graphic performance and game interface that is taking gaming to the next level. As Q2 kicks in, we will introduce our Ultra series and Speed series to a couple of our existing games, offering greater dynamics, and smoother and faster game rounds. Later this year, we are expecting several brand-new games to be launched at our tables. Please expect us!

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand at the expo?

We are trying something new this year. We have applied a mysterious theme on our booth design. Come and pay us a little visit! You will be amazed once you have walked past the doors!

What are your expectations in terms of meeting with clients and potential deals?

This is definitely one of the largest gaming expos in the world where clients from every corner gather. SA Gaming is striving to enter various emerging markets, and this means ICE is something we would not miss. We hope to meet new clients from different markets, and expand our influence into different markets.

How do you manage to keep up with mobile gaming which is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world?

A large part of our business in on mobile now. We keep things up by prioritising in our planning and development. We now start our new projects on mobile client instead of the desktop one. By offering mobile-first products, we hope to cater for the further emerging demands on mobile gaming. We also make regular analysis on user behaviour, and fine-tune our roadmap from time to time.