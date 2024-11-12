SiGMA Europe 2024: The “mother of all conferences” has kicked off today in Malta

Top companies and professionals are convening in Malta to explore the latest innovations and trends shaping the industry’s future.

Malta.- SiGMA Europe got underway today in Malta with over 27,000 delegates and more than 1,000 sponsors and exhibitors in attendance, setting a new standard for the gaming community.

Long known to be a magnet for industry leaders and innovators, the “mother of all conferences” comes to close out a year of major developments and innovations in the gaming industry and sets the stage for what trends and innovations are in store for the year ahead.

This year’s edition started a few minutes before 10 am with a keynote speech by Trudy Kerr, SiGMA stage host, followed by the first panel of the day, entitled: “Has Malta evolved into a B2B hub?” which discussed whether Malta has become a B2B powerhouse in igaming and what this means for global competition.

This was followed by discussions on taxation of the industry, the current European market landscape and the challenges companies face with different regulations in different countries. Of particular interest is the panel entitled “Shaping the Future of Player Protection and a potential post-advertising Ban in Northern Europe” in which David Yatom Hay, general counsel at Soft2Bet, together with James Scicluna, co-founder & managing partner at WH Partners, Justin Franssen, attorney at law & partner at Kalff Katz & Franssen, and Dr Simon Planzer, partner ar PLANZER LAW, will discuss how Northern European operators can innovate safer gambling strategies in a post-advertising ban world.

Next, Uri Poliavich, founder and CEO of Soft2Bet, will present “Made for Fun,” discussing how to align innovative, player-focused products with regulatory standards.

Panels throughout the rest of the day will include discussions on advances in AI and data analytics in gaming operations. The day will be rounded off with a panel on the evolution of new markets: Peru, Brazil and Africa, talks on blockchain and payment gateways and, to close the first day, the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards.

The SiGMA Europe B2C Awards target a diverse range of companies in the igaming industry. Categories include top online casino operators, sportsbooks, esports operators and crypto casinos. These awards highlight leaders across the entire gaming ecosystem, from casino products to marketing campaigns.

Fernando Saffores, CEO and founder of Focus Gaming News is among the nominees for the Leader of the Year 2024, an award which recognises leaders who have shown exceptional vision and innovation in the igaming industry. As usual, Focus Gaming News welcomes SiGMA Europe participants at booth #3172!

During the three-day summit, attendees will be able to visit the booths from the most renowned industry players, including 1spin4win, 1xBet, 1xSlots, Alpha Affiliates, BetConstruct, BGaming, Digitain, EGT Digital, EvenBet Gaming, FBMDS, Galaxsys, Gamzix, PIN-UP Global, SA Gaming, Soft2Bet, SOFTSWISS, Stretch Network, SYNOT, TaDa Gaming, Uplatform and WA.Technology.

Workshops and more

Another highlight of the first day of SiGMA Europe is the series of workshops led by industry experts such as B2B Marketing expert Martin Oelbermann, Jaguar-Adva Gal (CEO of Jaguar Reg&Comp), Floris Assies (Founder & CEO of Better World Casinos), Dr. Jane Thomason (Emeritus Chair at the World Metaverse Council), and more.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to dive into the latest trends, gain new insights, and connect with other industry professionals through a variety of workshops:

Africa Pulse Workshop by iGaming AFRIKA

Mastering B2B Workshop

Italian Market Workshop

Gaming M&A Tactics & Techniques Workshop

ESG Workshop: Defining the Destination

Masterclass on Gaming and Mental Health

Mastering B2B: Marketing Benchmark Secrets & Success for 2025

These sessions will equip attendees with the tools and strategies to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving gaming industry.

Tomorrow (November 13) comes with a variety of sessions and panels covering different aspects of the industry. From affiliate programmes to the use of social media and influencers, how to attract new players, cybersecurity, niche markets and much more.

Of particular appeal will be the session by Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer, SOFTSWISS, who specialises in secure, crypto-driven gaming solutions and will give a speech titled ‘How to Choose a Secure and Safe Crypto Casino,’ which will focus on blockchain’s role in enhancing transaction security.

On the same day, Malta’s top leaders will share their vision for the nation’s digital future at SiGMA Europe. H.E. Myriam Spiteri Debono, president of Malta, will address Malta’s evolving tech role, followed by Hon. Robert Abela, prime minister of Malta on November 14, discussing sustainable digital growth.

The last day of SiGMA Europe 2024 will be dedicated to esports and sportsbooks, the rise of micro-betting, trends and predictions for 2025, payment solutions and the Dream Party, by BetConstruct.

SiGMA Europe B2B Awards

The SiGMA Europe B2B Awards took place yesterday (November 11) at the Grandmaster Suite of the Hilton Malta. The event welcomed nearly 700 distinguished guests for an unforgettable evening of awards, entertainment, and philanthropy. Twenty-six awards were presented, each recognizing exceptional achievements within the industry.

Among the winners was Focus Gaming News, which was named “Best Gaming Media Platform of the Year” for the fourth year in a row! Fernando Saffores said, after receiving the award: “Winning the Best Gaming Media Platform of the Year award once again is an honour that validates the dedication of the entire Focus Gaming News team. We are committed to delivering top-tier news and insights that the global gaming community can rely on.

“Our readers and partners are at the heart of everything we do. This award is a reflection of their continued support and trust in Focus Gaming News as a leading media platform in the gaming industry.”

During the ceremony, BGaming took the award for “Best Game Studio 2024”, Pragmatic Play was awarded “Best Virtual Sports Provider 2024”, SOFTSWISS “Best Platform Provider 2024” and PIN-UP Global “Best Workplace 2024”. MEGA by Soft2Bet was announced “Unique Selling Point 2024” while Digitain was awarded “Most Innovative Sportsbook Solution 2024”.

BETBY was named “Best Esport Product 2024”. Amusnet won the award for “Best Slot Game Provider 2024” and CreedRoomz won the “Best Live Casino Provider 2024” award. The game Tower Rush, from Galaxys, was recognised as “New Casino Game 2024” and EGT Digital was awarded “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024”.

SiGMA Central Europe heads to Milan

During the ceremony of the SiGMA Europe Awards, the organisers of SiGMA Europe announced a significant change in the future of its flagship event. In 2025, SiGMA’s European event – SiGMA Central Europe – will be held for the first time in Milan. The 2025 edition is set to make its permanent home at the Fiera Milano, one of the largest and most prestigious expo venues in Europe, with the event taking place from the 23rd to 26th November. The conference is expected to attract a record-breaking 30,000 delegates – SiGMA’s largest event to date.

The organisers said: “Italy’s online gambling industry is set to achieve a revenue of €2.89bn in 2024, reflecting a robust growth trend in the sector. According to Statista, Italy’s online gaming industry also has an anticipated annual growth rate of 5.52 per cent from 2024 to 2029, and the market is expected to reach €3.78bn by the end of the forecast period. This growth includes a projected revenue of €1.54bn for the online casino segment alone in 2024.

“This vast potential, in tandem with evolving player preferences, makes Italy a prime target for online gambling operators looking to expand. By bringing SiGMA Europe to Italy, the event aims to play a pivotal role in driving this market shift, positioning itself at the forefront of the country’s online gambling revolution.

“SiGMA’s presence will help operators tap into this massive opportunity, fostering connections, innovation, and growth while unlocking significant business prospects for online gambling platforms eager to enter this high-potential market.”