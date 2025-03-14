CBV and Sportradar enter exclusive partnership to elevate Brazilian volleyball

Sportradar will implement several additional technology upgrades for the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation.

Press release.- The Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) has announced a comprehensive, multi-year partnership with Sportradar to strengthen the performance of its athletes, from grassroots to professional levels of the sport.

Starting this season, Sportradar will leverage computer vision to capture deep data from CBV matches and training sessions, on the beach and the court, to create detailed metrics and dynamic visualisations from every rally, point and match, providing teams and coaches with valuable insights that will contribute to the growth and success of Brazilian volleyball.

In collaboration with fellow CVB partner VolleyStation, Sportradar will implement several additional technology upgrades for the federation. These include a new Video Checking System at 22 training venues to improve officiating; a Brazilian Player Data Hub to track athlete development; and automated data collection and video production capabilities at the national team training center in Saquarema.

In addition, CBV will partner with Sportradar to safeguard more than 7,400 annual CBV matches from corruption and match-fixing through Sportradar’s industry-leading Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) and educational workshops for athletes, administrators and referees.

Sergio Floris, managing director Brazil, Sportradar, said: “We are delighted CBV has selected Sportradar to transform sports performance for Brazilian volleyball. Through this partnership, we are equipping CBV with the deep data and insights to identify the next generation of champions, as well as ensuring the integrity of their competitions.”

Jorge Bichara, technical director of CBV, said: “The partnership with Sportradar yields important results, such as the implementation of the challenge system in all Superliga matches, bringing even more security and fairness to the games. In addition, the specific data of each athlete is a fundamental tool for the development of national volleyball.”

Henrique Netto, CBV’s director of marketing and new business, added: “We are pleased with our partnership with Sportradar through its portfolio of products and services to enhance CBV’s technical, operational, and commercial efficiency. This is another important step in our ongoing efforts to improve the relationship between fans and the sport. The data provided by Sportradar will enable the development of new experiences for fans and new revenue opportunities for CBV.”

The CBV, one of the most successful sports confederations in Brazil, has won 14 Olympic medals in beach volleyball and 12 in indoor volleyball. Brazil is also the most successful team in the history of the Volleyball World League, capturing nine titles.