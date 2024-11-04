1xSlots: “Connections are the most important thing for success in this industry”

SiGMA Europe will be held from November 11 to 14 in Malta.

A spokesperson for 1xSlots spoke to Focus Gaming News about the importance of events like SiGMA Europe 2024 to the company.

Exclusive interview.- 1xSlots is one of the companies that will be present at SiGMA Europe 2024. To find out more about the company’s objectives for this year’s event, Focus Gaming News sat down with a spokesperson from 1xSlots.

How important are events like SiGMA Europe for hooking up with affiliates?

For the igaming niche, conferences like SIGMA are very important. They are the only place where we can meet with our partners all in one space, plus share and get some industry innovations, meet with B2B partners and make good connections. Conferences are the place where industry leaders can make working meetups as well as no-tie meetings and hang out because connections are the most important thing for success in this industry.

How does the 1xSlots affiliate program stand out?

We, as the program which operates from 2017 having a proven experience for years do the most to have a good presence not only at conferences but in media sources too to show our partners, how important is stability and accurate work. For years, we are the ones, who always take responsibility for our deals and proposals, we are the one who provides the most competitive offers for traffic providers.

What do you look for in a good partner?

Quality traffic, accurate work, responsibility and communication skills. All is about having a good source of traffic and being able to communicate with operators. Also, it’s very important for partners to integrate some innovations and find new ways to optimise current results in synergy with us, of course.

How do you think affiliates can respond to increasingly stringent regulations in some markets?

There are many ways still to work in the regulated markets, but we are white-label casino, and mostly we work in the markets where still it’s possible to work without many struggles. Anyway, traffic providers of course prefer to work with local licensed casinos, but usually they choose the one which has good conversion (R2D and C2R rates). So, we, as 1xSlots Partners, can offer a product 1xSlots which has good conversion rates.

What kind of traffic do you find most successful?

Non-branded SEO traffic and in-App traffic are the most successful, I think.