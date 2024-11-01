Gamzix prepares for SiGMA Europe 2024 in Malta with exclusive raffle

SiGMA Europe will be an ideal stage for Gamzix to highlight its most recent advancements in iGaming innovation.

Press release.- Gamzix has announced its upcoming showcase at the SiGMA Europe Summit 2024. As one of the industry’s premier events, SiGMA Europe in Malta will be an ideal stage for Gamzix to highlight its most recent advancements in iGaming innovation. Held from November 12-14, the summit will gather top industry leaders, casino executives, and gaming enthusiasts from across the globe for three days of networking and exploration of the latest industry trends.

Gamzix will present its latest “Hold The Spin” game titles, an exciting series of slots that have captivated players worldwide with their engaging mechanics and immersive designs. The featured games, Sticky Coin: Hold The Spin, Spooky Coin: Hold The Spin, Royal Hot, and Egypt Sphere: Hold The Spin, showcase Gamzix’s commitment to high-quality graphics, unique themes, and innovative gameplay.

Attendees will have the chance to experience these titles firsthand and explore the distinct, tailor-made gaming experiences that Gamzix delivers to players and partners alike.

Big giveaway and surprises at Gamzix’s stand

Gamzix has built a reputation not only for its groundbreaking games but also for its unique, top-quality merchandise that celebrates its personalized approach to each partner. These exclusive sneakers have already “walked the walk” of success with many of their top partners.

This year, for the first time, Gamzix will be thrilled to invite all SiGMA attendees to join the guaranteed-win scratch lottery, where they’ll have a chance to take home premium branded gifts. Among the prizes, only 50 lucky winners will walk away with a pair of our sought-after sneakers, a true mark of distinction and partnership with Gamzix.

“Stop by Booth 1083, scratch your card, and experience the thrill of Gamzix’s winning spirit!,” invites the company.

Meet Gary the Goose – Gamzix’s lucky mascot

Gamzix’s mascot, Gary the Goose, will also make his SiGMA debut, bringing a bit of extra luck to the booth. Representing Gamzix’s dedication to fun, strong partnerships, and client success, Gary embodies the brand’s values of reliability and friendly support.

Lidiia Kosohova, CCO of Gamzix, said: “Each year, we aim to enhance the experiences of our partners and players with innovative features and unforgettable entertainment.

“At SiGMA Europe, we’re excited to connect with industry professionals, share our latest developments, and strengthen the relationships that drive our mission forward.”

Gamzix invites everyone to visit Booth 1083 during SiGMA Europe 2024 to discover” how its cutting-edge games, personalised solutions, and commitment to partner success can elevate gaming portfolio.”