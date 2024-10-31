BetConstruct to showcase its solutions at SiGMA Europe 2024 in Malta

Visitors are invited to stand 2134, where company representatives will be available to provide in-depth demos.

Press release.- Industry leaders BetConstruct has announced its participation in SiGMA Europe 2024, taking place from 11-14 November in Valletta, Malta. The company is now preparing to bring its latest innovations and gaming solutions to one of the most prestigious events in the igaming industry.

A decade of innovation and partnership

This year marks the 10th SiGMA anniversary, celebrating a decade of excellence, innovation, and industry leadership. BetConstruct is proud to have been a key partner throughout this journey. Since its inception, SiGMA has become a global platform for thought leadership, innovation, and networking, attracting thousands of delegates, over 500 industry leaders, and more than 1,000 sponsors and exhibitors from across the world. This aligns perfectly with BetConstruct’s vision for driving the future of igaming.

What delegates can expect from BetConstruct

At SiGMA Europe 2024, BetConstruct will present a selection of both revamped and newly released products, with a special focus on its innovative The Last Battle loyalty system. Designed to maximise player journeys and enhance engagement, The Last Battle offers operators two tailored models: the Ready-to-Go and the Hero Edition, each catering to different operator needs.

Additionally, BetConstruct will showcase its sportsbook that covers 140k+ pre-match and 70k+ live events per month, its extensive Casino Suite that includes novel offerings such as the DECA blockchain-based decentralised casino platform, and cutting-edge Affiliate Marketing Software. Also featured are BetConstruct’s Live Casino, Skill Games, and CRM.

These products demonstrate BetConstruct’s commitment to providing end-to-end solutions that enable operators to enhance player retention, boost engagement, and streamline their operations.

More than just products and services

In addition to what is being showcased at BetConstruct’s stand, SiGMA Malta gives delegates the unique chance to experience the upcoming Ortak x B.F.T.H. 3.0 Arena Awards that will take place on Dec. 12-14 in Ras Al Khaimah. This prestigious event has been setting trends and driving innovation in the industry since its inception.

Connect with BetConstruct at SiGMA Europe 2024

Delegates are invited to visit BetConstruct at Stand 2134, where company representatives will be available to provide in-depth demos and insights into BetConstruct’s offerings. Attendees can also book meetings in advance to explore how the company´s solutions can enhance their operations and player experience.

BetConstruct’s business development director (Malta), Adam Calleja Urry, and head of marketing/Deputy CMO, Gor Chatyan, will hold workshops as part of pre-event meetups where they will share their industry knowledge on various topics.

BetConstruct Dream Party

The company will celebrate the conclusion of SiGMA Europe, inviting delegates to attend the prestigious BetConstruct Dream Party which takes place on November 14 at Fort Manoel in Malta. The party is expected to attract an unprecedented number of enthusiasts, making it a proper send-off to one of the industry’s biggest events.

As SiGMA celebrates its 10th anniversary, BetConstruct looks forward to furthering its commitment to excellence and innovation. This November the company invites visitors to see the latest advancements in gaming technology and to connect with industry leaders who are shaping the future of the sector.