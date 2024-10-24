Soft2Bet celebrates a year of growth and innovation at SiGMA Europe 2024

The company will host its MEGA Workshop during 4 closed sessions at the expo.

Press release.- Soft2Bet is set to make a major impact at SiGMA Europe, focusing on MEGA, turnkey solutions and key speaking engagements from senior executives, from November 12-14. Soft2Bet, an iGaming turnkey solutions provider, is gearing up to unveil a new format for its MEGA Workshop during four closed sessions on November 12 and 13 at the expo.

After a highly successful MEGA Workshop experience at the SBC Summit Lisbon for more than 250 visitors, Soft2Bet intends to showcase how its solution drives engagement, activity and revenues for Soft2Bet and its B2B partners.

Turnkey solutions and new launches driving growth

Soft2Bet will also unveil its latest turnkey solution, newly launched gaming engines, and casino solutions that are delivering impressive results for partners as they increase player engagement, retention and drive revenue growth in the most competitive iGaming markets. As Soft2Bet continues to expand into new markets, it will provide exclusive insights into its recently launched partnerships and brands.

Product focus

The company stated that the Soft2Bet MEGA workshop will also demonstrate how MEGA seamlessly integrates as a standalone solution through an API, providing the best UX to its players, and ensuring quick and efficient deployment for operators looking to elevate their platforms.

The results of these efforts speak for themselves, with the group’s Scandinavian brand Betinia reporting strong growth in Q3 2024.

Denmark: active player numbers increased 129%, deposits increased 213% and GGR climbed 200%.

Sweden: active player numbers increased 85%, deposits increased 129% and GGR climbed 58%.

Soft2Bet SiGMA speakers

Soft2Bet’s founder and CEO, Uri Poliavich, will deliver an exclusive Keynote on November 12 at 11:45 where he will update the market on his latest insights.

Senior executives will be joining key industry panels:

David Yatom Hay, general counsel, will join a panel discussing the future of player protections in light of potential advertising bans in Northern Europe.

Yoel Zuckerberg, chief product officer, will lead a discussion on using collectables to enhance loyalty programmes and increase player retention.

Expansion and growth

Soft2Bet is rapidly expanding and holds more than 13 licences across nine different jurisdictions, while launches in Romania (Don.ro) and Ontario, Canada (Tooniebet), and upcoming expansions into Mexico, Greece and Nigeria demonstrate the company’s continued focus on growing its commercial and regulatory footprint.