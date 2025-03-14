YouTube updates restrictions for gambling content

The online video platform will no longer allow links or logos for many gambling brands.

US.- YouTube has introduced stricter rules for the control of gambling-related content. The Google-owned video platform will no longer allow content creators to include URLs, embedded links, logos or even verbal mentions of online gambling sites that haven’t been reviewed by YouTube or certified by Google Ads.

The platform has also introduced a ban on content that promises guaranteed returns from gambling. From Wednesday March 19, content that complies with the site’s community guidelines but shows or promotes online casino sites or apps may also be age-restricted to players who are aged over 18. This will require viewers to log in for verification. Depictions of sports betting content and in-person gambling will not be affected

YouTube said: “We know this update may impact creators who focus on online gambling content like casino games and applications, but we believe these changes are a necessary step in protecting our community, especially younger viewers. YouTube is committed to supporting creators while ensuring a safe and responsible platform for everyone.”

In several countries, including Italy, YouTube and Google have been hit with fines for failing to control gambling-related content. The German regulator, the GGL, has also taken action against YouTube.

Other platforms have also taken measures amid pressure from regulators. In 2022, Twitch introduced a ban on the promotion of online casino operators that aren’t licensed in a jurisdiction that it deems to provide sufficient consumer protection. In 2023, it followed up with a ban on the promotion of skin gambling. The British Gambling Commision has welcomed improvements in its labelling of mature content. However, an investigative report in Sweden criticised Twitch for still allowing online gambling advertising for platforms that aren’t licensed in the country.