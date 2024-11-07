1xBet: “We highly value a personalised approach and strive to meet the needs of each region”

A 1xBet representative spoke to Focus Gaming News about the company’s expectations ahead of SiGMA Europe and its plans for the future.

Exclusive interview.- The global bookmaker 1xBet will participate in SiGMA Europe 2024, a prestigious forum for igaming industry professionals, to take place from November 11 to 14 at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub in Malta. At booth #2154, the brand’s team will share valuable insights into market prospects and discuss new business opportunities with the 1xPartners affiliate program.

Ahead of the exhibition, a 1xBet representative shared their expectations for the event, the company’s personalised approach, and the main areas of focus.

As one of the most anticipated exhibitors at SiGMA Europe, what are your primary objectives for the event, and what can attendees look forward to at the 1xBet booth?

Our team’s goal at SiGMA Europe is to present the 1xBet product at the highest level, establish new business ties, and strengthen the brand’s industry standing. We look forward to welcoming all forum visitors to the 1xBet booth, where our expert team will offer valuable insights and one-on-one consultations. The 1xBet team is eager to meet with partners to discuss new win-win collaborations. Additionally, we’ve prepared a variety of exciting activities, including a draw for top gadgets, gaming consoles, and branded footwear.

1xBet’s affiliate program is renowned for its high conversion rates and impressive benefits. How will you be showcasing these advantages at SiGMA Europe, and what can potential partners expect to learn about your program?

At SiGMA Europe, we plan to showcase all the benefits of our affiliate program—from high conversion rates of registrations to deposits and commissions for every referred player, to access to a library of high-quality marketing materials. Potential partners will learn how we support them at every stage: from flexible cooperation terms and accurate analytics tools to personalised account manager assistance. We aim to demonstrate how working with 1xBet allows for efficient earnings by leveraging our resources and expertise.

With a presence in many regions and support for 70 languages, how will 1xBet address the specific needs of different markets at SiGMA? What’s your strategy for showcasing localised offerings?

We highly value a personalised approach and strive to meet the needs of each region. Our platform supports 70 languages and over 250 payment methods, including local payment systems. We also regularly run promos that take local cultural nuances into account. This strategy helps the brand meet user demands and increase loyalty, making 1xBet the preferred choice across various global markets. At SiGMA Europe, we will explain how our approach builds trust in the brand and makes platform interaction simple and convenient, regardless of location.

The 1xBet app enhances user convenience, offering live betting and secure data encryption. What recent updates or features have you introduced in the app to improve user experience, and how does mobile betting contribute to your overall growth?

We aim to create the most comfortable conditions for our users, and the 1xBet app is a key focus of this effort. Currently, a significant portion of our traffic and bets come through the mobile app. We are actively working on improving it, guided by player feedback and the results of our research. Updates cover various aspects – from visual changes to the addition of new sports and events.

We pay special attention to personalisation: by analysing betting history and user activity, we offer more accurate event lines and personalised functionality.

1xBet is actively involved in supporting both traditional sports and esports. Can you tell us about your approach to these partnerships, and how do they align with your brand’s vision for growth?

For us, esports is not just a temporary trend, but a strategically important area where we aim to be a leader. By supporting top teams like BESTIA, Beastcoast, and MIBR, as well as organisations such as ESL, PGL Esports, and CBCS, we find ourselves at the centre of a progressive audience actively interested in esports betting. In traditional sports, we collaborate with FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, Serie A, and other renowned brands. These partnerships seamlessly align with our philosophy and strengthen 1xBet position in the market.

Both traditional sports and esports are priority areas for us. Our goal is to offer a relevant and diverse betting experience that attracts a broad global audience.