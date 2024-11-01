Maria Bashkevich, Uplatform: “SiGMA Europe is the grand finale of the expo season 2024, and we’re not going out quietly”

Uplatform’s Head of Marketing unveiled the company’s plans and expectations for the event. She also reflected on the main challenges and opportunities the industry is facing nowadays.

Exclusive interview.- Uplatform is set to shine at SiGMA Europe 2024. That’s according to the slogan the company has chosen for its upcoming presentation at the event taking place from November 11 to 14 at the Malta Maritime Hub: “Let’s Make U_Shine”.

To reveal more about the company’s expectations before the event, Maria Bashkevich, Head of Marketing of Uplatform, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview in which she anticipates what will attendees be able to find at their booth and also reflects on the company’s growth and its latest innovations.

What will attendees be able to discover at the booth?

Our theme is U_shine. Because Uplatform is your platform to shine. We at Uplatform have all the content and tools to make your business stand out, as with us, your business doesn’t just work—it sparkles!

For us, SiGMA Malta is the grand finale of the expo season 2024, and we’re not going out quietly. We’re turning it fully on! Our booth isn’t just for incredible solutions and talking shop—we’re bringing the fun too! So make sure to swing by the Uplatform booth, where we’ve got some cool gifts, a super fun game, and of course, surprises that’ll keep you coming back for more!

What are the expectations for SiGMA Europe?

Expectations for SiGMA Europe? Besides the usual, connecting with industry leaders and gaining valuable insights, a little extra shine in the form of an award would be amazing too! That’s right! We’re shortlisted in three categories, so fingers crossed we bring one of those beauties back to the office.

What are the main challenges and opportunities posed by the European market for the company?

Europe is definitely a mixed bag. Each country has its own regulatory hoops, which can be a pain to navigate. Considering the high demand for localization, we’re talking about a full-scale localized experience—relevant payment options, tailored sportsbook offerings, and promos that hit home culturally. Another challenge is that Europe’s iGaming market is very saturated.

The European market is challenging to please, but if you do, you’ll get loyal, solvent players.

We see this as a chance to shine as a reliable, fully compliant partner for operators needing stability and scalability.

The company has taken part in some of the leading industry events in Europe where its latest innovations were presented. Which of these solutions has recently attracted the most attention?

At recent industry events like SBC Summit Lisbon and IGB Amsterdam, our sportsbook definitely turned heads. It’s our flagship product for a reason: it’s done fully in-house, has insanely wide coverage of both sports and Esports, and is packed with customization, localization, and features variety. The industry’s response to its possibilities has been amazing to see.

Our Casino Aggregator also got some well-deserved attention. We’ve been working non-stop to add even more top-tier providers and high-quality games, bringing some big names into the mix. If you’ve caught our latest press releases, you know we’re pumped to showcase these advancements—and honestly, we’re not sorry for being a little proud!

How do Uplatform’s tailored solutions and payment options help operators grow and improve European players’ satisfaction?

Uplatform’s tailored solutions are designed to meet the specific needs of each European market and bring operators closer to their European audiences. We know that true localization means a lot more than just translating language—it’s about syncing up with local regulations, cultural tastes, and market trends so that operators can offer experiences that resonate with their players.

A huge part of that is our diverse payment options. We’ve got over 550 payment methods, carefully chosen to match the preferences across various European countries. This way, players have easy, reliable ways to transact. We also assist our operators in making transactions seamless and convenient for their players, which directly boosts their experience, satisfaction, and loyalty.

On top of that, our advanced CRM and back-office tools are designed to help operators harness data-driven insights and engage players on a personal level. By leveraging technologies like AI and focusing on hyper-personalization, we enable operators to offer more engaging and personalized online gaming experiences. This comprehensive approach helps operators grow their businesses while significantly improving satisfaction among European players.

2024 is coming to an end, how will you describe your results so far?

Honestly, 2024 has been one hell of a ride, and I couldn’t be more excited about the results we’re seeing. We’re really satisfied with the results, particularly due to the significant interest we’ve garnered for our newest casino aggregator and the sportsbook iframe. On top of that, we’ve signed and launched a large number of new projects on our platform, so I’m confident we’ll close the year with explosive growth in both our client base and GGR.

Internally, we’ve made a lot of changes to improve processes and grow the team, and the results are already speaking for themselves.

As the Head of Marketing, I couldn’t be prouder of my team – they’ve crushed it this year. But don’t think we’re done yet; we’ve got plenty more up our sleeves – you can expect some exciting campaigns from us, as we’re planning a standout booth at SiGMA. And not to blow our whistle, you will be blown away.