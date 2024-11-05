BetConstruct to host the afterparty of the year at Fort Manoel, Malta

BetConstruct DREAM Party will take place on November 14 at Fort Manoel in Malta.

Press release.- BetConstruct has announced the highly anticipated DREAM Party, the biggest afterparty of the year, which is set to take place on November 14 at the iconic 18th-century Fort Manoel in Malta.

This exclusive event promises a memorable night, bringing together over 2,000 industry enthusiasts for an evening of celebration and entertainment.

An epic send-off to SiGMA Europe

The BetConstruct DREAM Party is a unique opportunity for attendees to wrap up the prestigious SiGMA Europe event and unwind while enjoying Malta’s rich history, stunning views, and vibrant atmosphere.

Fort Manoel, known for its historic charm, will be the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable event. Imagine dancing to the beat of non-stop remixes at a location where Game of Thrones episodes were filmed.

