SOFTSWISS invites partners to ‘Grab Success’ together at SiGMA Europe

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced its participation in the SiGMA Europe Summit 2024. The event will be held in Malta at the Malta Maritime Hub from November 12 to 14. With 1,000 exhibitors, it will host 27,000 delegates from the igaming industry and beyond.

Creative concept

After a resounding celebration of its Grand Anniversary in Portugal, SOFTSWISS is returning to Malta with the award-winning concept, ‘Grab Success in igaming’. The campaign’s slogan fully reflects the industry’s rapidly evolving character. SOFTSWISS incorporated the Maltese crab, inspired by the region’s natural beauty, as a striking visual element in its marketing campaign. This creative approach was recognized and rewarded at the prestigious EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards 2024.

Innovations

During the SiGMA Europe Summit, SOFTSWISS will showcase three new innovative solutions alongside its other well-established products. Recently launched products include the Lotto Software, the Retail Betting Solution, and the Horse Racing Module. Additionally, Affilka by SOFTSWISS’ team will reveal a new feature for its affiliate software – Geo-Distributed Redirect Application.

Vitali Matsukevich, chief operating officer at SOFTSWISS, shares: “Working at the heart of the industry, in Malta, for many years, SOFTSWISS see the SiGMA Europe Summit growing and constantly bringing together industry leaders, experts, and prominent players in the market. SOFTSWISS looks forward to meeting its partners and friends at the last big event of the year to finalize current projects and prepare a basis for next year’s collaborations”.

Public speaking

During the SiGMA Europe Summit, SOFTSWISS experts will also share their profound professional experience. Vitali Matsukevich will shed light on the important theme ‘How to choose a secure and safe crypto casino’ for those who want to learn more about selecting a trustworthy crypto casino by focusing on licensing, security, and spotting red flags.

Partners and potential clients can book a meeting with the SOFTSWISS team at the company’s stand 2145 to discuss mutual projects and the newest igaming trends.