1spin4win to exhibit with a booth at SiGMA Europe 2024

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced its participation in SiGMA Europe 2024, taking place from November 11th to 14th in Malta.

1spin4win welcomes all expo attendees to visit them at stand 2119. The studio’s team will be ready to meet with partners, clients, and friends and showcase its ever-expanding portfolio of over 100 classic slot games.

SiGMA Europe presents an ideal opportunity for 1spin4win to connect with industry leaders and share their latest game offerings. The collection includes 20 Hold and Win games and widely loved Win Spins. Some of the standout titles include Cash’n Fruits Hold And Win, Lucky Robbery, Buffalo’s Wealth, along with new releases such as Roll The Pearls Hold And Win, Cash’n Fruits Fortune, and Lucky Win Spins X.

At stand 2119, visitors will have the chance to engage with 1spin4win’s dedicated team of sales professionals, business account managers, and marketing specialists, discuss promotional tools for online casino operators, and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

Valentina Dubovets, marketing manager at 1spin4win, stated, “1spin4win is experiencing rapid growth, and participating in prestigious events like SiGMA Europe in Malta is a key part of our strategy. Our team looks forward to meeting with current and prospective partners to showcase our ambitious plans and offerings for the upcoming year.”