FBMDS present in SiGMA Europe 2024 in full force

Press release.- FBMDS has announced its sponsorship of SiGMA Europe 2024, from November 11th to the 14th. As the company continues to expand its influence within the igaming space, it will participate in high-level discussions that shape the future of the industry, with a particular focus on niche gaming markets.

FBMDS’ presence at SiGMA Europe underscores its ongoing leadership not only in video bingo but across the broader online casino market. With a portfolio that blends cutting-edge content and an unwavering focus on player experience, FBMDS has set a high bar in niche gaming, particularly in emerging markets.

This year, FBMDS will be featured in the panel discussion titled “Niche Gaming: Driving Growth in Emerging Casino Markets”, led by Mariana Tostes, head of operations at FBMDS. The session will delve into the growing significance of niche markets within the igaming industry, exploring how strategic product development and market research can unlock new growth opportunities for operators worldwide.

FBMDS’ sponsorship and active involvement in panel discussions reflect its focus on networking and fostering meaningful business relationships, as the company is committed to discussing growth strategies and disruptive approaches that can enhance operators’ portfolios and drive success in the increasingly competitive igaming landscape.

Engaging business offer to unravel at SiGMA Europe

The FBMDS team will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the SiGMA Europe 2024 event, offering attendees the opportunity to explore how FBMDS’ extensive range of gaming offerings can support their business goals.

The brand’s latest additions to its portfolio reflect the company’s goal of delivering high-quality, player-focused content tailored to specific market needs. Its new Infinity Series, a revolutionary collection of video bingo games designed to elevate the player experience, along with the launch of Sapphire Fever, further reinforces FBMDS’ standing as a leader in immersive video bingo, combining premium visuals with seamless game dynamics.

In addition to its video bingo popularity, FBMDS continues to drive innovation in other gaming segments. Recent launches, such as Ronaldinho Crash and Champion Tales, have captivated crash game enthusiasts with dynamic and thrilling gameplay. Meanwhile, the Safe Blaster slot game introduces an exciting, high-energy slot experience to the market, adding to FBMDS’ growing reputation for diverse and engaging casino products.

“With a reputation for understanding niche markets and delivering customer-centric solutions, FBMDS is keen to collaborate with operators looking to differentiate themselves in the igaming sector,” the company stated.