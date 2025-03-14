Missouri regulator to open sports betting application period

The Gaming Commission intends to launch the application period on May 15.

US.- The Missouri Gaming Commission has announced that it intends to launch a sports betting application period on May 15. According to the constitutional amendment approved in November, sportsbooks must launch by December 1.

A statement on the regulator’s website reads: “The Commission intends to work with stakeholders to make licence applications available on May 15 so that interested parties can start the process gathering the necessary documents to complete their applications.

“Our licensing rules are scheduled to become effective August 30, so this interim period from May 15 to August 30 will help ensure that the commission has time to properly review applications before decisions are made and temporary licenses are issued. With this timeline, sports wagering will go live by the constitutionally required start date of December 1, 2025.”

Missouri voters approved sports betting through Amendment 2 in November 2024, passing the measure by a margin of just 50.1 per cent. Amendments to the Missouri state constitution will allow licensed online sports betting, gambling boats, sports betting districts and mobile licences. In accordance with federal law, under 21s will not be allowed to gamble. Revenue generated from sports wagering will be taxed at a rate of 10 per cent with the potential allowance of deductions for promotional offers and federal taxes.

