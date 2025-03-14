Hawaii online sports betting bill passes Senate committee

The joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism and Commerce and Consumer Protection has advanced HB 1308.

US.- A proposal to legalise online sports betting in Hawaii has passed its first Senate committee. The joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism and Commerce and Consumer Protection moved forward HB 1308 despite opposition from several government agencies and native Hawaiian groups. Of the nine votes, four votes were with reservations.

Rep. Daniel Holt’s HB 1308 passed the House representatives on a 35-15 vote earlier this month. It would allow a minimum of four sports betting platforms to be licensed by the state from July 1, 2025. Fantasy sports would also be legalised. Amendments proposed at the committee level include a proposal from Finance Committee chairman Kyle Yamashita to remove the proposed 10 per cent tax rate and $250,000 licensing fee pending review.

Hawaii is one of the few US states with no form of legal gambling. Last month, the Hawaii State Legislature indefinitely deferred Senate Bill 893, which aimed to legalise casino gambling in the state. The decision followed strong opposition from various state agencies and legal authorities.