Kansas sports betting revenue increases in February

Revenue totalled $23.9m, up 683.7 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Kansas sports betting revenue totalled $23.9m in February, up 48.2 per cent from January and 683.7 per cent year-over-year. Mobile wagers accounted for $21.7m and retail for $2.1m.

The handle across land-based and online sportsbook operators was $216.2m, up 6.5 per cent year-on-year but down 28.4 per cent from January. Some $209.5m was wagered online and $6.6m via retail.

DraftKings led the online market, accepting $88.8 in bets and taking $9.8m in revenue, FanDuel generated $7.7m in revenue from $67.1m in wagers and BetMGM $2.1m from $19.8m. Hollywood Casino led the retail market, accepting $4.5m in wagers and generating $1.9 in revenue, while Kansas Star posted a $906,913 handle and $239,113 in revenue and KS Crossing took $783,743 in wagers.