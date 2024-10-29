Hamest Safaryan, Digitain: “We expect SiGMA Europe to be a remarkable conclusion to an already successful year”

Digitain’s Regional Team Manager discusses the company’s goals and expectations for SiGMA Europe 2024 and the feedback it received on its latest products.

Exclusive interview.- Hamest Safaryan, Regional Team Manager at Digitain, spoke to Focus Gaming News about how the company is preparing for SiGMA Europe. She also reflected on how the year developed for the company, the feedback received on the Centrivo CRM platform, and the upcoming plans for the rest of the year and 2025.

Digitain will exhibit at SiGMA Europe, what expectation does the company have about the expo?

SiGMA Europe marks the final large-scale igaming exhibition of the year, and we are eagerly anticipating it. This event provides a pivotal platform for the industry’s finest to gather, and naturally, we expect it to be a remarkable conclusion to an already successful year.

Having recently secured licences for several in-house products in the UK and Greece, two major regulated markets in Europe, we are positioning ourselves for further growth on the continent. SiGMA Europe offers an incredible opportunity to expand our network and build new relationships.

We look forward to meeting potential partners and clients from across the region, and we’re confident that our participation will pave the way for significant collaborations as we continue to strengthen our presence in the European igaming landscape.

What products will you showcase at the event? Are you planning to present new releases?

At SiGMA Europe, we’re excited to showcase our flagship products, which include our renowned Sportsbook, Centrivo igaming Platforms, Paydrom Payment Gateway, and our in-house Virtual Sports. These products have already garnered much attention in the industry, and visitors at our stand will have the chance to experience live demonstrations of their capabilities, giving them an in-depth understanding of what makes our solutions stand out.

Furthermore, we’ll also be presenting the latest additions to our growing product suite—the Centrivo CRM and Centrivo Affiliate platforms. These platforms offer cutting-edge solutions designed to optimise player engagement and retention. We are committed to enriching the product by regularly introducing new features and tools.

While we are not planning to launch any new products during SiGMA Europe, we’re gearing up for 2025, which will begin with exciting updates to several of our offerings. Our team is working diligently on these developments, and we encourage everyone to stay tuned for what’s to come early next year.

Digitain has recently released its Centrivo CRM platform. What feedback did you receive from partners?

The feedback on our Centrivo CRM platform has been overwhelmingly positive. CRM systems are critical in the igaming sector because they allow operators to manage the entire player lifecycle more effectively. The ability to centralise player data enables the creation of highly targeted campaigns for onboarding, activation, retention, and even churn prevention.

Our partners have praised the platform’s ease of use, its seamless integration with their existing systems, and, most importantly, the tangible results it’s produced in terms of player retention and revenue growth.

One of the key strengths of the Centrivo CRM is its adaptability, which allows operators to deliver personalised experiences tailored to individual player behaviours. By listening to feedback and continuously enhancing the platform, we ensure that our CRM remains at the cutting edge of innovation.

We’re excited to continue evolving the product based on our partners’ needs and suggestions, ensuring it remains a vital tool for driving engagement.

Digitain secured licenses in UK and Greece, strengthening its region’s operations. What does this milestone mean to the company, and what new objectives does the company expect to achieve?

Securing a UK license is undoubtedly a significant achievement for us. The UK Gambling Commission is one of the most respected regulatory bodies in the world, and obtaining this licence is a testament to the quality and reliability of our products and services. At present, we have obtained a UK license for a selection of our in-house developed live dealer and casino games. We view this as a crucial step in the process of securing licenses for our remaining products.

This, combined with our recent acquisition of licences in Greece and Peru earlier this year, allows us to expand our reach into new regulated markets, further solidifying our presence in Europe and beyond.

These milestones are crucial as they not only open up new opportunities but also reinforce our commitment to compliance and responsible gaming. Looking ahead, we aim to leverage these licenses to forge new partnerships and expand our portfolio of operators in these regions.

Our compliance team continues to work tirelessly to ensure that we meet the highest regulatory standards, and we are optimistic about securing additional licenses in other key markets in the near future.

What are the company’s plans for the rest of the year?

For the remainder of the year, our focus will shift towards preparing for ICE Barcelona, which promises to be one of the most significant events in the industry next year. This will be the first time ICE is held in Barcelona, and with the expo centre being larger than London’s, we expect it to attract even more attendees. I am personally delighted that this year’s ICE will be held in my second home, the beautiful city of Barcelona.

The scale of the event presents a unique challenge, but we’re committed to delivering a standout presentation of our products and solutions. Our preparation for this event is already underway, and we’re eager to introduce several product updates at ICE.

Beyond that, our attention is on finalising our strategy for 2025. We have ambitious plans that include enhancing our existing products with new features, entering new markets, and continuing to strengthen our presence in the regions where we already operate.

Our team is working diligently to ensure that we hit the ground running next year, fully prepared to achieve our goals and maintain our momentum in the igaming space.