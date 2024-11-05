Alpha Affiliates aims to obliterate every limit at SiGMA Europe

SiGMA Europe will be held from November 11 to 14 in Malta.

Press release.- Alpha Affiliates is ready to make a bold impact at SiGMA Europe, happening November 12-14 in Valletta, Malta. Bringing its most ambitious setup yet, the company is set to deliver an experience that goes far beyond expectations.

Here’s what’s in store:

A Two-Story Lounge That Redefines Standards: Step into a captivating space that goes above and beyond the typical booth, offering an immersive experience designed to engage and impress.

Exclusive Merch Drops: Be the first to score limited-edition branded items and collectables debuting at the event.

Nonstop Excitement: Dive into interactive games, live entertainment, and thrilling challenges that keep the energy high all day long.

High-Stakes Prizes: Big cash rewards, special giveaways, and unexpected surprises that push the boundaries of ordinary event swag.

A Bolder Team with a Sharper Edge: Building on the momentum from iGB Amsterdam, the team brings even more drive and ambition to SiGMA Europe.

Vitaly Anisin, CMO at Alpha Affiliates, said: “We’re here to lead, not follow. SiGMA Europe is our stage to elevate the igaming experience.”

The company will receive attendees at Booth 2155, “where igaming breaks all the limits!”