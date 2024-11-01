SYNOT: “We are excited to explore every new regulated jurisdiction that emerges in the coming years”

Martina Krajčí, Chief Commercial Officer of SYNOT Games, and Miroslav Valenta Jr, Sales Director of SYNOT Group, reveal the company’s latest developments, market strategies, and plans for SiGMA Europe 2024.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News sat down with SYNOT Games‘ chief commercial officer, Martina Krajčí, and Miroslav Valenta Jr., sales director of SYNOT Group, to discuss the company’s offerings and strategic plans for the upcoming SiGMA Europe 2024. Krajčí and Valenta Jr. also shared insights into SYNOT key products and expansion efforts across new and established markets.

What are some of the highlights the company is presenting at SIGMA Malta this year?

SYNOT Games, Martina Krajčí: At SYNOT Games we are excited to present here the latest additions to our portfolio. We will be presenting our upcoming games for the rest of 2024 and also the upcoming release Snatch the Dreams, set to launch in the 1st quarter 2024, which will be also the main theme of our stand.

Additionally, we are also excited to introduce to our clients here our new retention tool “PEAK” / Player engagement and acquisition kit.

But we are presenting here also our full games portfolio which now includes more than 150 exciting games – online slots and table games.

How do you describe the experience of entering the Swiss market?

SYNOT, Miroslav Valenta jr: From a land-based perspective, our entry into the Swiss market is a relatively recent but undoubtedly positive experience. We are very pleased to have entered this prestigious market, which is one of the most regulated markets in Europe and also very sensitive to product quality.

Naturally, it is essential that any product meets all the standards and requirements set by Swiss operators. In addition, the Swiss market is extremely competitive, as casino floors require us to compete with other global brands. We are proud to say that we have been successful in this regard.

However, entering this market required a great deal of effort and the project as a whole was very challenging. First, we had to obtain GLI11 certification with a transfer to Switzerland for our products, followed by the lengthy process of being listed by the ESBK.

How has SYNOT Group’s expansion into Western Europe evolved?

SYNOT, Miroslav Valenta jr: In terms of expansion within Western Europe, we have primarily focused on entering the casino gaming industry segment. This expansion effectively started around 2019, following the launch of our first casino slot, Firebird. This marked the beginning of our journey into the Western European casino segment.

We started with German casinos and gradually expanded our portfolio of casino products. These included several game mixes for multi-game slots and Magic Ball Link, our linked progressive jackpot system. As we gained more experience in the segment, we continued to expand to additional operators and territories, with our recent entry into the Swiss market being an example of this progress.

In the near future we plan to expand further within Western Europe.

What are the company’s goals for the rest of the 2024? And what projects and new launches are you currently focusing on?

SYNOT Games, Martina Krajčí: SYNOT Games’ main goal is to target regulated jurisdictions, from the newest one for example Peru where we recently got a licence and also Brazil.

But we keep coming back to regulated countries in the EU, where we are holders of all necessary licences and certifications. We are currently in the process of obtaining certification for the regulated market in Brazil, as well as securing a Danish licence. Looking ahead to next year, we are preparing applications for New Jersey and Ontario. We are also excited to explore every new regulated jurisdiction that emerges in the coming years.

SYNOT, Miroslav Valenta jr: One of our key goals for the second half of the year is to complete our planned expansion into new markets. This includes one particularly lucrative market in Latin America, the details of which will be announced at a later date. Another significant expansion we are preparing is our entry into the Bulgarian market. This year we will be exhibiting for the first time also at the BEGE exhibition in Sofia at the end of November.

We are currently working intensively on the final stages of developing new products for the land-based segment, which we plan to present to our customers at the ICE 2025 show in Barcelona. We are also preparing a major upgrade of our marketing communications, both online and at the exhibitions.

What are SYNOT Group’s plans for expanding its presence in Western Europe, Africa, Latin America, and the Balkan region, particularly in Bulgaria?

SYNOT, Miroslav Valenta jr: As we have indicated in previous responses, our focus on the casino segment is to expand not only in Western Europe but across the continent, including through new casino products that we plan to launch early next year.

We already have a presence in several Latin American markets, where our slots are performing at a highly satisfying level. Based on the growing demand for our products in this region, we have decided that starting in 2025, we will significantly increase our focus here, including participation in relevant LatAm gaming exhibitions.

In Africa, following our successful expansion in the street market, we are now targeting the casino market in selected countries.

We have also made a strategic decision to enter the Bulgarian market, supported by our first presence as an exhibitor at the BEGE show in Sofia. Visitors can meet us at the SYNOT booth no. 2.18, where our team will be presenting our products and potential cooperation opportunities. We currently hold a distribution licence and we therefore expect to reach agreements during the exhibition with key operators in the Bulgarian market on the initial testing of our machines in Bulgaria.

Our 2025 plan regarding our position in the entire Balkan region is to further strengthen our position with key partners such as MaxBet, SoccerBet and others. We believe that with an expanded range of new cabinets, which we will launch at the ICE exhibition in Barcelona, supported by new game sets, we will be able to grow further in this region.