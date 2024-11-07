WA.Technology to showcase full spectrum of igaming solutions at SiGMA Europe

The supplier is ready to unveil the latest innovations for operators at stand 1095, MMH Malta.

Press release.- WA.Technology is ready to upgrade partners’ engagement strategy with its latest innovations across its entire range of B2B iGaming solutions at SiGMA Europe next week.

During the event, the company will showcase its full spectrum of igaming solutions to delegates at MMH Malta, including its cutting-edge WA.Affiliates, WA.Casino, WA.Sports, WA.Fantasy, and WA.Rewards products.

Located at Stand 1095, WA.Technology will be debuting WA.Rewards, designed for operators looking to boost acquisition, engagement, and retention in emerging markets.

Available as an omnichannel solution, WA.Rewards gives sportsbooks and casinos the chance to deliver a unified experience for players to earn and redeem rewards across mobile, desktop, and retail. Unique incentives for players to earn points, achievements, and in-game items based on gameplay milestones are provided by fully customisable, gamified reward programmes tailored to individual games and platforms.

During SiGMA Europe, WA.Technology will also spotlight its WA.Casino product aimed at allowing operators to power their casino ambitions through its cutting-edge aggregation solution.

With more than 6,000+ games from over 80+ providers, operators that integrate WA.Casino into their platform will benefit from a diverse game portfolio and personalised platform design tailored to their unique requirements – all via one single API integration.

WA.Technology’s turnkey online casino solution gives operators complete control over the design of their iGaming offering, resulting in a much more tailored, bespoke experience for players.

Already a tried and tested acquisition tool for leading operators targeting emerging markets, the supplier will also highlight its in-demand WA.Fantasy vertical, giving a sneak peek into some of the new and exciting features and products that will soon be rolled out to operators across its network.

After a year-long research and development process, the company has been specifically designed for operators looking to boost engagement, retention, and cross-selling opportunities – allowing players to put their sporting expertise to the test across Daily Fantasy Sports and Free-to-Play predictor games.

WA.Fantasy’s dynamic, new Pick’Em Player Props product will also redefine the player experience, offering customisable and intuitive options that appeal to a broad audience, from casual players to seasoned fantasy sports fans.

Will Booth, fantasy product owner at WA.Technology, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event: “SiGMA Europe is a staple in the igaming industry’s calendar – and we are very excited to be exhibiting at Stand 1095 this year! It is a great opportunity for WA.Technology to network with the sector’s brightest minds and show off our exciting new innovations to the wider igaming industry.

“Malta is a major hub for gambling; there is no better place for us to launch our Pick’Em Player Props product! Combining both fantasy and sports, Pick’Em Player Props promises to deliver new and exciting opportunities for bettors to engage with player-focused markets.”