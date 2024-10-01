The 7 event highlights of SiGMA Europe

A glimpse of what is in store for this year’s highly anticipated summit.

Press release.- SiGMA Europe is returning to the island of Malta. This year’s event features a lineup of industry speakers, ample networking opportunities, and a range of activities aimed at enhancing the experience for all delegates. Here are seven key highlights of the event.

Beyond the insights and knowledge shared by industry leaders, SiGMA is committed to fostering connections among delegates.

SiGMA Ikigai Retreat

The Ikigai Retreat offers a unique opportunity for qualified investors and top executives to connect, discuss industry trends, and explore potential collaborations. This exclusive event will be held at the Phoenicia Malta on 11 November, featuring Ikigai’s groundbreaking projects and a curated group of high-level participants.

The retreat’s intimate setting and focused discussions create a conducive environment for building lasting relationships and generating new ideas. Attendees will have the chance to delve into Ikigai’s innovative initiatives, gain valuable insights into emerging trends, and explore potential partnerships that could shape the future of the industry.

Enriching Cultural Activities

SiGMA Europe is gearing up to highlight the beauty of Malta, a leading iGaming hub, through an exciting lineup of cultural activities for delegates on 11 November, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Premium and platinum ticket holders will dive into curated experiences that showcase Malta’s vibrant cultural heritage.

Last year, a Land and Sea tour showcased Valletta, the beautiful capital of Malta, and a UNESCO World Heritage site. This year’s cultural activities promise to be equally enriching and memorable. To know more about these activities, stay in the loop for further announcements.

Workshops

Another highlight of 11 November is the series of workshops led by industry experts such as B2B Marketing expert Martin Oelbermann, Jaguar-Adva Gal (CEO of Jaguar Reg&Comp), Floris Assies (Founder & CEO of Better World Casinos), Dr. Jane Thomason (Emeritus Chair at the World Metaverse Council), and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to dive into the latest trends, gain new insights, and connect with other industry professionals through a variety of workshops:

Africa Pulse Workshop by iGaming AFRIKA

Mastering B2B Workshop

Italian Market Workshop

Gaming M&A Tactics & Techniques Workshop

ESG Workshop: Defining the Destination

Masterclass on Gaming and Mental Health

Mastering B2B: Marketing Benchmark Secrets & Success for 2025

These sessions will equip attendees with the tools and strategies to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving gaming industry.

SiGMA Europe B2B Awards

Last year, Sportradar claimed the coveted Best Virtual Sports Provider 2023 award in one of the most anticipated moments of the SiGMA Europe summit. This year, the stage is set to shine again as the SiGMA Europe B2B Awards light up the Hilton Malta on 11 November, celebrating excellence across 22 categories in the gaming industry. The prestigious ceremony will honour top innovators and service providers, spotlighting the best in the business. As excitement builds, the big question is: Who will rise to the top and claim victory this year amidst fierce competition?

SiGMA Europe B2C Awards

Following the B2B Awards on 11 November, the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards will take centre stage on 12 November. This ceremony celebrates the exceptional contributions of individuals and companies in the iGaming sector, particularly those who excel in the Business-to-Consumer (B2C) market.

The awards recognise a wide range of accomplishments, from standout marketing campaigns to the most popular streamers. Last year, Haddzy was recognized as the Most Innovative Streamer of the Year, while G.Partners secured the title of Best Affiliate Network. This year, the competition is expected to be even more fierce, with new contenders vying for recognition.

Networking Opportunities: Connect and collaborate

SiGMA is renowned for its exclusive networking events, the iGatherings. These gatherings are tailored to connect professionals across various sectors of the industry. As invitation-only events open to Premium and Platinum ticket holders, iGatherings offers a unique platform to engage with like-minded individuals, explore industry trends, and build valuable connections.

Held in some of the finest dining establishments in town, iGatherings combine delightful culinary experiences with meaningful networking. SiGMA Europe is ensuring a seamless experience by offering four distinct types of iGatherings:

Product iGatherings: For game providers, product and casino

managers, sound engineers, mathematicians, and platform providers.

Affiliate-Operator iGatherings: For affiliates, Chief Marketing

Officers (CMOs), and affiliate managers.

Payments & B2B iGatherings: For payment providers, Chief

Payments Officers, Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief

Information Officers (CIOs), and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs)

from casino and sports betting brands.

Compliance iGatherings: For Chief Strategy Officers (CSPs), Chief

Executive Officers (CEOs), regulators, data centres, license

providers, law firms, and C-level executives responsible for legal and

compliance in the gaming industry.

These specialised gatherings provide attendees with opportunities to network with professionals from their specific areas of interest, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing within the iGaming community.

SiGMA Europe Pitch

SiGMA Startup Pitch is returning to Europe on 12 November, Day 2 of the SiGMA Europe summit. This exciting pitch competition offers a valuable platform for up-and-coming startups to connect with investors, Venture capitalists, and industry experts.

As a dedicated segment of every SiGMA summit, the Startup Pitch competition provides startups with the opportunity to showcase their innovations and secure potential funding. From hundreds of applicants, only six finalists selected by expert judges will have the chance to pitch their ideas live on stage. All finalists will benefit from exposure to investors, new partners, and collaborators, but only the winner will receive endorsement from SiGMA through our digital and print platforms.

In the previous SiGMA Europe summit, 8BIT Gaming emerged victorious. With even fiercer competition this year, who among these young innovators will claim the title?

10 Years of SiGMA Party

From SiGMA Eurasia to Africa, the Americas, Asia, East Europe, and Europe, SiGMA has always delivered unforgettable parties. These events bring delegates together to enjoy music, break the ice, and have fun—making them a major highlight of every summit. But this year, SiGMA’s taking the party to new heights to commemorate a decade of success.



SiGMA Europe will host a grand anniversary party on Day 2 of the summit, 12 November, to celebrate its ten years in the industry. Featuring a lineup of world-renowned DJs, including the legendary DJ Diass, whose electrifying sets have dazzled global audiences, this event promises a night of epic music, dancing, and celebration.

As SiGMA continues shaping the iGaming industry, this milestone deserves to be celebrated. With like-minded professionals gathering for a night to remember, SiGMA Europe will ignite the evening at the iconic Sky Club!

SiGMA Europe: The grand finale



SiGMA Europe will conclude the SiGMA World Tour 2024 with a grand finale from November 11 to 14. Attendees can expect memorable experiences, valuable networking opportunities, and insights into the latest industry trends. This event is essential for those in the gaming sector.