PIN-UP Global to present new solutions and career opportunities at SiGMA Europe

The expo will be held from November 11 to 14 in Malta.

Press release.- International iGaming-holding PIN-UP Global has announced its participation in the upcoming SiGMA Europe conference, which will be held from November 11 to 14 in Malta. This event provides an excellent opportunity to strengthen its position in the international market and increase brand awareness among key players and customers.

The main objective of PIN-UP’s participation in SiGMA Europe is to establish new partnerships, expand existing ones, as well as promote PIN-UP products, and familiarize the market more closely with the work of PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS. The holding aims to connect with payment solution providers, platform operators and MVP stage projects looking for investment, as well as industry professionals interested in new career opportunities.

This year, PIN-UP Global will present a dynamic booth design at the show (number 1073), in a central area for easy access and visibility. The booth will feature:

Interactive elements: The installed touchscreen will allow visitors to self-book appointments with our experts. Guests will be able to select the department they wish to speak to and leave their contact details, ensuring a comfortable interaction.

Areas for networking: The stand will be divided into areas for negotiations, networking, a bar, and a photo zone, which will allow for effective interaction and the creation of memorable moments. Participants will be able to explore the history of PIN-UP Global, its values and mission, as well as familiarize themselves with the holding company’s products.

Employment opportunities: PIN-UP recruiters will be available at the booth to discuss the current vacancies of the holding company, and all open positions will be displayed on a specially installed screen, allowing interested candidates to send their resumes immediately.

The PIN-UP Global team invites all SiGMA Europe participants to visit its booth, where it will be glad to hold meetings with partners, clients, and potential employees.