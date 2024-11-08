EGT Digital to take part in SiGMA Europe 2024

SiGMA Europe 2024 will take place November 11-14 in Malta.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced that it will participate in this year’s SiGMA Europe. The company will present a special selection of its latest innovations and top performers at stand 1120.

The igaming provider will demonstrate its wide range of casino developments, including the 4 jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, as well as over 120 titles. Together with well-established slots like Sugar Duke, Burning Goals, and Shining Crown, the guests will be able to see and test the newest addition to Clover Chance: the game Sugarville. As its name suggests, it will take players to a world of sweet wins, where the multiplier increases with every subsequent toppling, reaching up to the impressive x128. Adding to this the fact that the mystery jackpot can be triggered at any time, Sugarville definitely has what it takes to become one of EGT Digital’s next irresistible offerings.

Fans of quick wins will be able to enjoy the instant games of the Bulgarian company, which are popular for their attractive original design and mechanics, ensuring highly engaging gameplay.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave, will also be on display to show its four main modules: Sport Product, Gaming Aggregator, CRM Engine, and Payment Gateway. Each can function as a part of the turnkey solution or independently, as they could be integrated with third-party developments.

The new Customisable tournament page will be the main accent in the Sport Product. It enables players to access relevant information and place bets easily. The page is divided into different tabs: Lobby, Matches, Boosted, Outrights, Bet Feed, Teams, Groups, Brackets, Promotions, and Quiz, which provide users with a more personalised and engaging betting experience.

X-Nave’s Gaming Aggregator will demonstrate its extensive array of more than 12,000 titles, including slots, live games, table games, bingo, lottery, Poker, TV games, skill-based games, and crash games from over 110 popular providers. The module will also introduce numerous new functionalities. Among them is the Buy Bonus feature, giving operators one more option to reward players beyond the standard free spin bonuses, as well as the Aggregator inbuild bonus support, enabling bonus management through the Aggregator.

In addition to the option for different types of navigation layouts, allowing operators to be extremely flexible in content arrangement, a new Hot and Cold games category will also be available. It will provide live visualisation of the games’ RTP. This way they will be classified as hot or cold, and the players will have the necessary information to make their choice.

The list of novelties at the Gaming Aggregator will be complemented by the Recommendation Engine, which underpins personalised content delivery, product suggestions, and tailored search results. This X-Nave module will also present its Casino as Widget, an innovative solution for implementing EGT Digital’s CMS system into third-party websites, casino verticals, or independent categories.

The CRM Engine will showcase numerous games and tournaments. The operators will become familiar with an array of tools, allowing them to make more detailed player segmentation. They will also be able to learn more about a new AI/ML chatbot and an AI/ML module, which will make a selection of casino games based on visitors’ behaviour.

The event visitors will also get acquainted with the Payment Gateway, which will show its rich portfolio of payment methods, including Open Banking. The module now offers a button that makes the repetition of the last successful deposit from the cashier possible, as well as an option to choose a bonus during a deposit. To ensure greater security, the Payment Gateway is now supplied with an option for mandatory two-factor authentication when requesting a withdrawal.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, commented: “It is always a pleasure for us to participate in SiGMA Europe and especially now in the tenth jubilee edition, which is expected to be the most attended so far. Here we have the opportunity to gain valuable information about the latest trends in the industry, as well as to hold so many fruitful meetings with current and potential new clients.

“We can’t wait to welcome all our guests on 12-14 November and present to them our fascinating new products, which can bring even more success to their business. We are also looking forward to the SiGMA Europe Awards, where our Shining Crown Bell Link game is a finalist in the Best Performing Slot Game category.”