Bryam Jacquet: “Our aim is to create further awareness of the TaDa brand as a trustworthy partner that drives engagement and retention”

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Bryam Jacquet, head of business development at TaDa Gaming, shared insights into the company’s strategic goals for its upcoming attendance at SiGMA Europe and reflected on TaDa Gaming’s approach to developing market-specific products, including the introduction of Fishing-Shooting arcade games to Europe. He also reflected on this year’s achievements and highlighted the company’s efforts to expand into new regulated markets while driving player engagement through gamification.

What are TaDa Gaming’s goals and expectations for SiGMA Europe?

This is our last big conference for 2024 so we are excited to finish the year with such a significant event and to meet clients, visitors, delegates and colleagues at Stand 1097.

Expectations are always high for SiGMA Europe: this will be our third year exhibiting and working to foster collaboration and connect with new partners. With 27,000 delegates slated to attend this show, and industry leaders – including our clients – delivering keynote speeches, we also anticipate good learning opportunities.

Across 2024 to date, we have released nearly 50 new games; successfully launched our TriLuck™, DARKREEL™ and Surge Reel™ trademarked series; designed and built a portfolio of gamification tools; and signed over 20 new partnerships across Latin America and Europe. Our goal at SiGMA is to consolidate this successful growth and brand awareness, ready to step into 2025.

What products are you planning to exhibit at the expo?

We have begun a knowledge campaign to introduce our Fishing-Shooting games to Europe. Whilst these games have similarities with slots, there are also significant differences. We will be showing just how much these engaging arcade games impact GGR, player loyalty and retention for operators.

Our successful TriLuck™ series is still resonating with players globally, so, along with our new trademarked series, we will be looking to extend awareness of these games and how they benefit operators.

Gamification, always a critical driver of player engagement, has been enhanced with our suite of tools which are applicable to all our slots. We have already generated meetings with potential new clients based on what these tools mean for business growth. However, we welcome all enquiries and visitors to our stand to find out more about us. Meetings can still be pre-booked at [email protected].

What objectives does the company have for the rest of the year?

2024 has been a year of growth. We have both reached and exceeded KPIs but there is always more we can do.

Our localisation skill across all our releases is second to none and we are promoting this and the positive ramifications it has had – and is having – on our successful entry into new markets.

We are still actively growing in regulated markets; our applications for licensing and certifications is an on-going and long-term objective. We believe we have a valid role to play in safe gaming entertainment and look to work with the relevant authorities to ensure that all stakeholders are heard.

We still have multiple new game releases scheduled, more gamification products to launch and our Fishing-Shooting campaign to deliver. Our aim is to create further awareness of the TaDa brand as a trustworthy partner that drives engagement and retention.

In what way do Fishing-Shooting Arcade games contribute to the portfolio’s growth in markets like Europe and Latin America?

The ‘wow’ factor of these arcade games has created a big impact. They offer genuine skill demands and challenges. This appeals to all types of players but especially those switching over from video gaming.

Across Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are currently the fast-growing markets for TaDa’s Fishing-Shooting game take-up. Mexico blends North American gaming behaviour with Latin American influences to make it a uniquely exciting market. Brazil is a mobile-first, rapidly developing market with a deep appreciation of igaming and novelty so Fishing-Shooting games offer the perfect answer.

In particular, Mega Fishing and Jackpot Fishing, which are long-term successes in our global top five, are hugely popular across the LatAm market due to their social and competitive aspects, immersive graphics and entertainment value.

Within Europe, where we are dealing with a more established and sophisticated but crowded market, we have just launched our campaign to give the ‘inside edge’ on these games. Our first regulated market entry is in Italy with Mega Fishing and initial responses are very positive.

However, we would emphasise that our Arcade releases are played ‘as well as’ and not ‘instead of’ slots and this has been substantiated by figures from our clients. Those operators offering both verticals see a higher number of rounds played for the Fishing-Shooting games due to the real-time/social gaming/game design elements but without adverse impact on active use, wagers set or rounds played for slot games.

Offering this variety of ways to play and win alongside significant diversity is definitely helping our portfolio to gain traction with operators and players.

Which new markets is the company targeting for expansion?

We are currently waiting for sign-off on our licencing applications to the UK Gambling Commission and Romania’s RNJN which will increase our value to those specific jurisdictions.

The American appreciation of social gaming especially also makes the USA of interest to us. However, Latin America and Europe are both substantial continents so we still have many opportunities to grow our presence there and are actively working to extend our footprint. 2025 is already looking very positive for TaDa Gaming.

