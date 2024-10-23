Gil Soffer: “Galaxsys is well-positioned to make a strong impact at SiGMA Europe this year”

Gil Soffer, Senior Vice President of Sales & Business Development at Galaxsys, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to speak about the company’s upcoming presence at SiGMA Europe.

Exclusive interview.- Gil Soffer, SVP of sales & business development at Galaxsys, spoke to Focus Gaming News about how the company is preparing for SiGMA Europe. He highlighted the company’s objectives at the event, the products that will be presented, and the objectives for the near future.

How is the company preparing for SiGMA Europe?

As an innovative studio with over 30 games in our portfolio—ranging from crash, plinko, mines, instant, bingo, lottery, and more—Galaxsys is well-positioned to make a strong impact at SiGMA Europe this year. We already operate in many regulated markets worldwide and collaborate with top-tier aggregators and operators across all continents.

For us, SiGMA events offer the perfect platform to showcase our latest innovations, connect with key industry players, and engage with potential partners. This is our final event of the year with this stand, and the team is fine-tuning every detail to ensure everything runs smoothly, delivering the experience attendees deserve.

What importance does the company give to these events and the opportunity to meet with other industry members?

As I mentioned, industry events like SiGMA Europe are vital for Galaxsys. These events are not only about showcasing our products but also about networking, sharing insights, and staying updated with the latest trends.

Building strong relationships in person helps foster collaborations that drive growth and innovation. Attending these events also enables us to demonstrate our adaptability to market demands and regulatory changes in various regions​.

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand at the event? Can we expect Galaxsys to introduce any new innovative content at the showcase?

As always, we will aim to showcase as many games as possible during the event. Attendees can expect to see our most memorable and best-performing titles, with the team providing demos and answering any questions. We’ll be showcasing games like Ninja Crash, Tower Rush, Dr. Shocker, Cosmo Saga, and more.

Among our new releases, we’re excited to feature Slap Shot, which will be launched by then, giving attendees a first look at this easy-to-play and highly engaging game.

The company has recently obtained licences in Sweden and the United Kingdom. How important is it to reach these important markets? Is there any other country where Galaxsys is working to get a licence?

Obtaining licences in Sweden and the United Kingdom is a significant milestone for Galaxsys. These are key, highly regulated markets with a strong demand for secure, high-quality gaming experiences. By securing these licences, we can offer our products to more players while ensuring full compliance with local regulations.

This not only broadens our reach but also solidifies our reputation as a trusted provider in the iGaming sector. We are actively working to expand into other markets across Europe and Latin America, and will soon announce new certifications and licences.

What is the feedback Galaxsys got on this year’s launches so far?

The feedback from our 2024 game launches has been overwhelmingly positive. Titles like Ninja Crash, and Tower Rush have been particularly well-received, receiving attention for their innovative features and captivating gameplay. Operators have reported high levels of player engagement and satisfaction, which has translated into increased revenue for our partners.

Our new turbo games, such as Dr. Shocker, have also been praised for their originality and unique energy-themed concepts. The success of these games affirms our approach of blending creativity with the latest technology to deliver top-tier gaming experiences.

Galaxsys prides itself on putting the player at the centre of the gaming experience. How is this goal achieved?

We achieve player-centric design by focusing on simplicity, engagement, and relevance. We constantly listen to player feedback and monitor trends to ensure our games meet their needs and preferences. This includes features like auto-play modes, intuitive interfaces, and bonuses tailored to maximize player enjoyment are a few ways we ensure a seamless experience.

Additionally, we keep our games fresh with regular updates and new features, like the Combo Bonus in Ninja Crash, which enhances gameplay while keeping it fun and engaging. Our design philosophy is centred on making gaming accessible and enjoyable for all players.

How is the company preparing to face the last part of the year, and what expectations do you have for the short-term future?

As we approach the end of 2024, our focus remains on innovation, market expansion, and enhancing player engagement. We are launching new games and expanding our partnerships, especially in Europe and Latin America, where we see significant growth potential.

Our goal is to continue refining our products based on feedback and market needs, ensuring we deliver cutting-edge content that resonates with both partners and players. With exciting new releases like Slap Shot and our expansion into newly licensed markets, we’re set to close the year on a high note, laying the foundation for even greater success in 2025.