EvenBet Gaming sponsors SiGMA Poker Tour 2025

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has secured a deal to sponsor the 2025 edition of the prestigious SiGMA Poker Tour 2025, reinforcing its commitment to the global poker ecosystem.

The sponsorship covers both key events on the tour, which take place in Brazil from 9th – 14th April and in Malta between 3rd – 7th September.

As part of the collaboration, EvenBet enables its partner poker networks to organise exclusive online satellite tournaments, with VIP packages available alongside the main SiGMA Poker Tour events.

For the upcoming Brazilian leg, tournaments will be hosted on the company’s LatPoker network. This network covers numerous countries across South and Latin America and offers players the opportunity to secure a seat at one of the biggest poker tournaments of the year.

Each VIP package also includes a buy-in for the main event, five nights paid for accommodation, a meet and greet with SiGMA ambassadors, and access to a range of entertainment experiences.

EvenBet Gaming is also sponsoring professional Brazilian poker player Bianca Lira, who has been a dominant force in online poker for over a decade. Since shifting primarily to online play, Lira has built an impressive track record and now joins the tournament as both a competitor and an EvenBet ambassador.

With a $250,000 guaranteed prize pot for the main event, the tournament promises to be a highlight on the annual poker calendar.

EvenBet Gaming continues to pave the way for innovation in poker, creating new avenues for engagement across the industry.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Poker is one of the few iGaming verticals where online and live in-person events are deeply intertwined. As a leader in online poker technology, EvenBet is committed to fostering this connection by supporting major live tournaments while enhancing accessibility through digital platforms. Our sponsorship of the SiGMA Poker Tour 2025 underscores our mission to grow the poker ecosystem and create more opportunities for players worldwide.”

Alexandra Voronetskaya, CMO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Women remain underrepresented in professional poker, with over 90 per cent of top players and influencers being male. Supporting talented female players like Bianca Lira is an essential step toward promoting inclusivity in both online and live poker environments.”

Bianca Lira, professional poker player, commented: “I’m thrilled to be competing in the SiGMA Poker Tour with the support of EvenBet Gaming. It’s a fantastic opportunity, and I’m eager to showcase my skills and work alongside such an exciting company.”