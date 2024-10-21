BGaming rounds off year of art collaborations in Malta

This marks the studio’s fourth and final ‘When Art Meets Gaming’ collaboration of the year.

Ahead of BGaming’s attendance at SiGMA Europe, Tim Marsh has produced artistic interpretations of BGaming’s top games characters to create the studio’s fourth and final ‘When Art Meets Gaming’ collaboration of the year.

Press release.- BGaming has unveiled its final art and gaming mash-up of 2024 as part of its ongoing creative project ‘When Art Meets Gaming’.

Half-Maltese artist Tim Marsh is well known for his architectural style, composing works using dynamic geometric forms, patterns and lines to embed a sense of movement. His influences include his capoeira practice, which he has enjoyed since he was a teenager. The Brazilian martial art influences the tribal elements of his graffiti work.

His career began in the fashion industry in 2006, where he created designs for clothing brands and directed the fashion pages of French magazine Snatch. He has previously worked with the likes of L’Oreal, Kenzo and Smart cars. Since 2009, the artist has been involved in light painting and held shows in Malta and France.

Ahead of BGaming’s attendance at SiGMA Europe, in Malta, the muralist has produced artistic interpretations of BGaming’s top games characters from titles such as Wild Tiger, Book of Cats MEGAWAYS, Elvis Frog TRUEWAYS, Aztec Magic Bonanza, and Gold Rush – Johnny Cash.

This marks the studio’s fourth and final ‘When Art Meets Gaming’ collaboration of the year, after they teamed up with creators Gonçalo MAR, Mr Cenz and Clandestinos Art throughout their jam-packed 2024 event calendar.

Kate Puteiko, CMO at BGaming, said: “We are proud to collaborate on our eighth artistic partnership with the hugely talented Tim Marsh, a highly respected muralist who has breathed new life into our iconic characters once more.

“Supporting artists in the cities we visit remains one of the greatest passions at BGaming and we look forward to continuing our dedication to giving back next year.”

Artist Tim Marsh said: “I found this work quite unexpected as I am used to working on murals and live paintings. This was a different exercise from what I’m used to but to be working from a computer and not fighting the elements was enjoyable. Only a few days before, I had been struggling to finish a wall in the Parisian rain.

“I am used to taking inspiration from hand painting artwork in real life, so this presented a welcome and unique challenge for me.”