SiGMA Europe 2023 kicks off today in Malta with plenty of innovations

The event will run until November 17 at the Malta Maritime Hub.

Known as the “mother of all conferences,” the event is expected to break all previous records.

Malta.- SiGMA Europe 2023, one of the largest European exhibitions dedicated to the online gaming industry, got underway today in Malta amidst a buzz of excitement and expectation, drawing influencers, innovators, and industry giants from across the globe.

The event started with a welcome speech by James Scicluna, managing partner at WH Partners, and continued with a panel on Malta & EU, that focused on the challenges that Maltese operators face in Europe.

Throughout this first day, and over the following two days, SiGMA Europe will feature sessions on a wide range of topics. It also will provide a unique opportunity to learn about the latest trends, network with industry leaders, and do business.

This year’s event, which will run until 17 November, has attracted over 20,000 attendees from over 100 countries, including 800 sponsors and exhibitors, 25,000 delegates, and 250 speakers and features a range of networking opportunities, cultural tours, dinners, and daily networking drinks.

During the three-day summit, attendees will be able to visit the booths from the most renowned industry players, including 1xBet, Amusnet, BetConstruct, BGaming, CreedRoomz, CT Interactive, Digitain, EGT Digital, ELA Games, Endorphina, FinteqHub, Galaxsys, MegaPari, ReferOn, Soft2Bet, Uplatform, WA.Technology and many more.

After being named Online Gaming Media of the Year at the SiGMA Awards 2022, and with the chance of winning the award again this year, Focus Gaming News also landed at SiGMA Europe 2023. Visitors can meet us at booth #3178!

The mother of all conferences

Among the many conferences and panels taking place at SiGMA Europe 2023, this year’s central themes revolve around the advertising restrictions that continue to affect regulated gaming markets around the world, the Britain White Paper on gambling reform and next steps following the flurry of consultations published in recent months, the use of IA, crypto regulation and responsible gaming.

The exhibits will continue until Thursday (November 16) with presentations about the rise of esports, the future of online casinos, and how to build a successful affiliate marketing program for a gaming company.

SiGMA Europe side events: Something for everyone

SiGMA Europe 2023 also features a wide range of side events that appeal to a variety of interests:

This exclusive event started today and brings together the who’s who of the gaming and technology industry for a night of networking and fun. The event also features live music, delicious food, and an open bar. SiGMA Europe Pitch: Over 100 startups were selected to showcase their products and initiatives throughout the event. Each startup has a small booth surrounded by top investors and mentors.

Finally, on Friday 17th, the SiGMA Padel SIGMA by All-In Global will take place, with BBQ, drinks, DJ and padel for everyone, the perfect ending to a busy week.