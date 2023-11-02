BetConstruct to showcase its brand new offerings at SiGMA Europe 2023

The company will be at SiGMA Europe held in Malta this November 13 to 17 to continue showcasing its extensive product portfolio and innovative solutions.

Press release.- SiGMA Europe 2023, one of the most eagerly awaited events in the iGaming sector, will be held in Valletta, Malta, with a newly expanded venue to accommodate the expected 2000 plus delegates, 75 exhibitors, and upwards of 600 operators. The Expo, Conference, and other networking events are set to bring together thousands of international professionals in the iGaming industry, including BetConstruct.

During this event, BetConstruct will showcase its product portfolio, offering attendees a firsthand look at most of its cutting-edge solutions. The company will spotlight its groundbreaking Multi Wallet Solution, the Dream Factory offer, as well as its Fastex ecosystem, featuring metaverse, native tokens, blockchain, payments system, NFTs, and more.

Additionally, the company will provide insights about the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards, a prestigious event that serves as a significant platform for game designers and developers to exhibit their talents and compete for substantial prizes.

BetConstruct invites all SiGMA Europe attendees to visit Stand 2125 at MMH Malta to discover the full array of advantages that BetConstruct offers for strengthening and enhancing businesses.