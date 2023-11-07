FinteqHub joins SiGMA Europe 2023 lineup

FinteqHub is set to participate in SiGMA Europe 2023, on November 14–16 in Malta.

Press release.- FinteqHub, a trusted PCI DSS-certified payment gateway solution provider, is set to participate in SiGMA Europe 2023, one of the foremost events for iGaming professionals. The event, scheduled on November 14–16 at the Mediterranean Maritime Hub (MMH) in Malta, will serve as the perfect platform for FinteqHub to showcase its recent updates.

FinteqHub is a product developed by a team with extensive experience in the fintech and PSP sectors, offers a secure all-in-one platform that seamlessly integrates with diverse payment systems. It enables businesses to efficiently manage financial transactions, establish processing rules, and obtain in-depth cash flow analytics. What sets it apart is its exceptional ability to connect with globally recognised payment methods, ensuring a smooth payment experience for businesses’ global clientele, including card payments, open banking, e-wallets, and vouchers from various regions like Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, India, and European countries.

Furthermore, FinteqHub has recently bolstered its capabilities through new collaborations with such payment solutions providers as Monetix, Noda, Viva Wallet, and others. These tailored integrations are strategically designed to target various geographic regions, further expanding the reach and effectiveness of FinteqHub. Additionally, the product team has introduced new user-friendly back-office features that enhance their client service capabilities.

The product boasts a significant advantage in its high level of security and protection against fraudulent schemes, achieved through meticulous monitoring of transactions. Also, FinteqHub offers flexible customer management options, including data and payment management, greatly improving the solution’s efficiency.

Vadim Drozd, CEO at FinteqHub, commented: “Our participation in SiGMA Europe 2023 presents an excellent opportunity to showcase FinteqHub, a payment solution designed to meet the unique needs of the dynamic iGaming sector and beyond. With a deep understanding of our clients’ requirements and a keen eye on evolving market trends, we have seamlessly integrated new payment methods, and we are eager to unveil these and other features at the exhibition. We look forward to engaging with attendees, as our aim is to nurture new collaborations and make significant input to the industry with our vast expertise.”

At SiGMA Europe 2023, FinteqHub will be showcased at the stand of its strong partner SOFTSWISS, an international tech company providing a product ecosystem for the iGaming business. The FinteqHub team will be available to address any questions and provide in-depth insights into their groundbreaking payment solution at stand 2129.