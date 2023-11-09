CreedRoomz takes part in SiGMA Europe

CreedRoomz will meet all the visitors at Stand 2131.

Press release.- CreedRoomz is flying to Malta to attend the international SiGMA Europe Summit held on 13-17 November 2023.

SiGMA Europe will serve as a prime platform for CreedRoomz to highlight its expertise and establish new business cooperation in this region. Within the highly anticipated expo, the company will meet all the visitors at Stand 2131 to network and enhance business prospects in the thriving European market.

CreedRoomz is excited to demonstrate its comprehensive suite of solutions, such as API solutions, games broadcast in Spanish language, as well as the introduction of new tables in Brazilian Portuguese language.

Don’t miss out the chance to explore new ways of building a successful iGaming business with CreedRoomz‘s innovative products and solutions.