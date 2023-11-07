ELA Games to showcase industry-leading casino content at SiGMA Europe 2023

ELA Games will be at Stand 1147 at SiGMA Europe 2023.

The company will be meeting partners and prospects to demo its unique, engaging content and extend or establish even more collaborations with operators and suppliers.

With its own stand (#1147) featuring modern Wild West-style graphics, ELA Games will be meeting partners and prospects to demo its unique, engaging content and extend or establish even more collaborations with operators and suppliers.

The past few months have been busy for ELA Games: The company has started to go live with MGA licensed operators as well as obtained licences in Romania and Sweden (B2B) and has agreed partnerships with a number of aggregators to distribute its casino content through their networks.

Recent agreements include ELA Games’ partnership with VBET and Relax Gaming for aggregation and new product launches have seen the company release the highly popular Lucky Dwarfs and Vikings Wild Cash slots.

Mike Cini, business Owner at ELA Games, commented: “We’re really looking forward to exhibiting at SiGMA Malta Europe and showcasing our product range to the industry! The past 12 months have been a whirlwind of activity as we keep building up the ELA Games content library, our partnerships and developing the business and we look forward to continue building it and realizing its potential.”

ELA Games will be at Stand 1147 at SiGMA Europe 2023