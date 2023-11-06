Amusnet steps into the spotlight of SiGMA Europe 2023

The company will showcase its top-notch casino solutions, including well-known titles and its latest slot releases.

Press release.- Amusnet is excited to announce its participation at SiGMA Europe 2023, a leading event in the gaming and entertainment industry, serving as a premier gathering for over 800 sponsors and exhibitors and 25 000 delegates from all across the globe. The conference, scheduled to take place between 14th and 16th November at the MMH, Malta, will also host the prestigious SiGMA Europe Awards 2023, which will be presented over two separate evenings, recognizing excellence in both the B2B and B2C sectors.

This year Amusnet is honored to have received three nominations at the B2B awards in the following categories: Best Game Provider, Best FTN Game and Best B2B Marketing Campaign. These nominations testify to the unwavering commitment to excellence in the gaming industry. The award ceremony will be hosted in the breathtaking Grand Masters Suits at the Hilton Hotel, St Julians, Malta on November 13th.

“We are extremely excited about our participation at SiGMA Europe, as the event holds great significance for Amusnet. It provides a valuable stage to showcase our latest innovations and advancements, demonstrating our commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry. Furthermore, the three nominations at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2023 reinforce our position as a leading international provider and serve as a great source of motivation for the entire team”, commented Ivo Georgiev, CEO of Amusnet.

See also: Spin for big wins in Amusnet’s Dancing Dead

At booth 1058 Amusnet will be showcasing its top-notch casino solutions, including well-known titles such as Extra Crown, Phoenix Star, Candy Palace, 20 Golden Coins, Shining Crown, and 27 Eternal Hot. The international leading provider will also present its latest slot releases Cavemen and Dinosaurs, Dancing Dead, and the long-awaited Kemet’s Treasures. This 5-reel, 15-line fixed game is an exciting combination of the beauty of art and thrilling features and is expected to be released on November 21st. At the Amusnet stand visitors can also expect to enjoy once again the company’s exclusive signature cocktails, inspired by its most renowned slots, set to elevate the event’s atmosphere.

Amusnet is a leading provider, recognized for offering best-performing solutions and innovative products in gaming globally. With over 260 captivating slots, engaging table games, and an immersive Live Casino studio, the company drives sign-ups and revenue for 800+ operators and 1500+ websites in over 31 markets. Currently, Amusnet team consists of over 650 industry professionals as the company continues its expansion with new offices in Europe.