Focus Gaming News named Online Gaming Media of the Year at SiGMA Europe

One of the biggest events in the international igaming calendar is underway in Malta.

Malta.- One of the biggest events in the igaming calendar is back with new features and a packed lineup. SiGMA Europe is underway at the MFCC in Malta for a week of business, networking and events in the major European online gambling hub.

Things kicked off yesterday (Monday) with golf, football and poker tournaments, an Endorphina-sponsored fun run and the SiGMA Awards at the Hilton St Julians. And there was big news for Focus Gaming News. A media partner of the event and an exhibitor on the floor at the MFCC, the site was named Online Gaming Media of the Year at the SiGMA Awards.

Meanwhile, the SiGMA Europe exhibition floor opens today. Companies exhibiting include Amusenet Interactive, Bet Construct, EGT Digital, Galaxsys, Pascal Gaming, SOFTSWISS, Stretch Network, Uplatform and many more.

“We are extremely happy to be named the Online Media Gaming of the Year. This gives us further strength to keep doing things even better” Fernando Saffores, Founder and CEO of Focus Gaming News

On the conference side of things, the topics today (Tuesday) are regulation and compliance. Tomorrow will see sessions on casino trends and AML and the addition of the AIBC conference at the Hilton. On Thursday, the conference will have talks on sportsbooks and esports, payment processing and workshops on HR and women in gaming.

SiGMA founder and CEO Eman Pulis told Focus Gaming News ahead of the event that we could expect this year’s event to “raise the bar once again”.

One new initiative this year was that SiGMA reached out to venture capital investors. Meanwhile, the Affiliate Grand Slam brings a fresh bloodline of affiliates for the conference, while the simultaneous AIBC focuses on tech, blockchain, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, metaverse and NFTs.

“All of that is coming closer and closer to igaming and we are in the eye of the storm, and we’re seeing this crowd coming to SiGMA,” Pulis said, adding that he believes “virtually all casinos” will eventually embrace cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

“We’re not talking about black markets or grey markets. We’re talking about regulated markets accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

“We’re going to see peer-to-peer sports betting also taking shape and we’re going to see the emergence of casinos on the metaverse. I know our VC fund is already investing in a number of those initiatives,” he added.

SiGMA Europe 2022 runs until Friday, November 18.