EGT Digital with an impressive product display at SiGMA Europe 2023

On display at the company’s stands 1105 and 1106 will be the top-performing jackpots.

Press release.- EGT Digital will showcase once again the best of its product portfolio at SiGMA Europe, which will be held on 14-16 November.

On display at the company’s stands 1105 and 1106 will be the top-performing jackpots Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash, and Single Progressive Jackpot, which will reveal the exciting gaming world of more than 90 in-house developed slots.

Along with popular titles such as Sugartime, Hermes Fortunes and Karnak Treasure, the visitors will be able to learn more about the newest proposal, which will be part of Clover Chance very soon: Pyramid Riddles Osiris. As its name suggests, the latest cascade game of EGT Digital will offer players to explore the mysterious world of Ancient Egypt, in which each winning combination triggers the cascade feature that provides the chance for a long sequence of consecutive wins.

The gaming diversity will be complemented by the multiplayer xRide, as well as the well-established instant proposals of EGT Digital.

The guests to the show will be able to get acquainted also with the Bulgarian company’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, consisting of 4 main modules: Sportsbook product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine and Payment Gateway. They could be both part of the complete solution or operate separately as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

The Sportsbook product will showcase its latest upgrades, among which are newly added promotion mechanisms and bonus types, odds boosters and jackpots.

EGT Digital’s CRM Engine will accentuate on its Player Engagement Suite. Its three modules: campaign manager, gamification and loyalty and player journey, enable operators to offer bonuses and promotions tailored according to their clients’ individual preferences and needs and help them elevate even more the level of customer satisfaction.

X-Nave’s Casino aggregator, currently including more than 90 different integrations with popular third-party gaming providers, will demonstrate its latest modules for the tombola, operator-controlled prize drops and jackpots.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, Head of Sales at EGT Digital, stated: “We are very glad to participate in SiGMA Europe, as it will provide us with the chance to present our highly potential developments to so many potential customers along with our current partners.

“I believe that this year’s edition of the event will bring us many closed deals and new fruitful collaborations.”