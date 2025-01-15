Missouri gaming revenue declines in December

The introduction of sports betting is expected to further diversify and expand Missouri’s gaming revenue.

Missouri’s gaming industry saw a 3 per cent revenue drop in December 2024, but month-to-month growth and the recent approval of sports betting offers hope for growth.

US.- In December 2024, Missouri’s gaming industry reported a total income of $164.8m, reflecting a 3 per cent decline in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) compared to the same month in 2023. Despite this downturn, the state experienced a 5.3 per cent month-over-month increase in AGR when compared to November 2024, indicating potential signs of recovery.

Ameristar St. Charles maintained its position as the state’s top performer, generating $26.6m in AGR, followed closely by River City Casino and Hollywood Casino with $22.9m and $22.4m respectively. However, while Ameristar saw a slight year-over-year decline of 1 per cent, both River City and Hollywood reported growth of 6 per cent and 5 per cent, suggesting that competition in Missouri’s casino market is intensifying.

Looking at the broader fiscal year, Missouri’s total AGR stands at $938.1m, marking a 1 per cent decrease compared to last year’s $950.1m for the same period. Despite the overall dip, the recent approval of sports betting in the state is expected to provide a significant boost to the gambling market after a close ballot saw the legislation pass.

The introduction of sports betting is expected to further diversify and expand Missouri’s gaming revenue in the coming months, offering optimism for the state’s gambling industry.

The sports betting initiative on the November ballot just about made it across the line with 50.05 per cent support. Amendment 2 will allow retail and online sports betting in the state.

The ballot proposed amendments to the Missouri state constitution that will allow licensed online sports betting, gambling boats, sports betting districts and mobile licences. In accordance with federal law, under 21s will not be allowed to gamble. Revenue generated from sports wagering will be taxed at a rate of 10 per cent, with the potential allowance of deductions for promotional offers and federal taxes ahead of state revenues.