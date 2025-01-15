Nebraska may lift ban on in-state college sports betting

A Nebraska lawmaker introduced a bill to lift the state’s ban on in-state college sports betting.

US.- Nebraska senator Tom Brandt has introduced Legislative Bill 63 seeking to lift the state’s ban on in-state college sports betting. Sen. Danielle Conrad and Stan Clouse have also sponsored the bill.

Legislative Bill 63 amends the Nebraska Racetrack Gaming Act to allow pre-match and live wagering on in-state college sporting events. The bill makes changes to the regulated market that only offers retail wagering at present.

Nebraska entered the sports betting retail market in 2023. The state is home to several prominent college programmes, including the University of Nebraska, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, which hosts Summit League competitions.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen voiced support last year for a priority bill to take sports betting online, but lawmakers have not yet filed such a bill in this legislative session.

Last August, the Nebraska legislature adjourned without addressing the proposal to legalise online sports betting in the state. Bill LB13 aimed to legalise online sports betting and apply a 20 per cent tax on bets. Some 90 per cent of tax revenue would have been directed to the Property Tax Credit Cash Fund. Amendments to the proposal led by senator John Cavanaugh would have allowed the legislature to legalise sports betting rather than mandate it.



