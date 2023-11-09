Gambling industry transformed: MegaPari’s innovative collaboration sets new artistic standards

MegaPari Partners anticipates a standout presence at SiGMA Europe 2023 with an artistic collaboration featuring renowned artist Sandra Kowalskii.

Press release.- MegaPari Partners is gearing up for an exciting exhibition experience at SiGMA Europe 2023, and they have joined forces with renowned artist Sandra Kowalskii to create something truly unique. With her avant-garde approach and innovative artistic style, Kowalskii has made a significant impact on the art scenes of the Netherlands, Germany, and France.

The collaboration between MegaPari Partners and Kowalskii promises to showcase the intersection of art and the online gaming industry in the most captivating way possible.

The key highlight of this collaboration is the creation of a bespoke stand format that will surely attract attendees of the event. Designed with careful attention to detail, the stand incorporates Kowalskii’s distinctive artistic elements and MegaPari Partners’ brand identity.

It will provide an immersive environment that merges artistry, technology, and the exciting world of online gaming.

When asked about her collaboration with MegaPari, Sandra Kowalskii shared her thoughts, saying, “The MegaPari team has been fantastic to collaborate with. Our communication has been seamless, fast, and without any issues. I truly appreciate their understanding and support.”

The brand vision has resonated with Sandra’s appeal to the gambling theme. She comments, “As an artist, I value human connections and find inspiration in observing and capturing emotions. The theme of gambling intrigues me, as it represents risk, competition, and hope. It resonates with the way relationships have become increasingly transactional in today’s world.

“Overall, working with MegaPari has allowed me to explore and depict the unique emotions and experiences associated with gambling while being supported by a team that understands and values my artistic vision.”

Along with the exciting lineup of activities and networking opportunities, MegaPari has prepared exclusive, limited-edition merchandise that truly captures the spirit of the collaboration. Forget about boring shirts and long sleeves – these unique items will add a touch of style and personality to your wardrobe.

Additionally, understanding the importance of creating a welcoming environment that values work-life balance and family, the MegaPari team has prepared a special surprise for attendees who have kids at home. This thoughtful gesture reflects Kowalskii’s personal, though less provocative, artistic style.

Last but not least, the team has prepared quality design posters in the style of collaboration. These beautifully crafted pieces will enhance the ambience of any space, allowing you to add a touch of creativity to your surroundings. SiGMA Europe 2023 will also host an auction where attendees can compete for one of Kowalskii’s hand-written artworks. This unique opportunity allows art enthusiasts and collectors to own a one-of-a-kind piece created by the renowned artist herself.

MegaPari Partners aims to engage in discussions on core topics that are shaping the industry. The team expects responsible gaming, gamification strategies, and AI implementation to be key points of interest. Megapari is at the forefront of these strategies, having recently released a press release covering their approach to AI implementation. Furthermore, they have been nominated for “Responsible Gaming 2023” for their efforts in reputation and customer support.

To leave your vote for MegaPari, find the brand in the B2B sector category at the SiGMA Awards 2023 website.

If you’re looking to unlock your gaming potential and join forces with a team of knowledgeable professionals, make sure to visit booth 2126. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to embark on the MegaPari journey and be part of shaping the future of the gaming industry.