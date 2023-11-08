Styliana Kalogreadou, Soft2Bet: “Regulations and regulatory changes are extremely important in our day-to-day activities”

Styliana Kalogreadou, head of B2B Sales and Customer Success at Soft2Bet, discusses the company’s expansion plans, compliance, the sports betting industry, and SiGMA Europe.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Styliana Kalogreadou, head of B2B Sales and Customer Success at Soft2Bet, discusses the company’s expansion plans, the importance of compliance and localized content when entering new markets, and the key drivers of the sports betting industry in the post-Qatar 2022 context.

Kalogreadou also highlights the company’s focus on player engagement and personalization through its Motivational Engineering, CRM, and personalization tools, and teases the surprises Soft2Bet has in store for SiGMA Europe.

Soft2Bet obtained gaming licences in Greece, Romania and Sweden in 2023, what are your plans and expectations for these markets?

Following the successful acquisition of the aforementioned licenses, we are eager to establish and grow our presence in these markets. In terms of performance, it is too early to make an assessment as we are still evaluating those markets. What I can share is that we are very pleased to see our platform perform strongly in compliance with these leading regulated jurisdictions.

What are the keys at the time of launching in a new market? Do you have any in the pipeline?

We have plenty of plans and launches so stay tuned! Our plans for the near future include launching in Italy in early 2024 while we have a number of partners who are preparing to launch across a range of markets. In terms of key factors, there are several elements which are considered crucial in ensuring a successful launch, with compliance and localized content being on top of the list.

As the head of Soft2Bet’s B2B, regulations and regulatory changes are extremely important in our day-to-day activities. Being able to grow in environments where our operators must comply with all legal requirements, whether they are around player safety, advertising, pay out ratios or which gaming offers can be offered to consumers are vital aspects of our work; and I am pleased to say that we are hitting all our targets on those.

What are the markets with the greatest potential for online gaming?

The US has massive potential of course but we are also seeing that it is not an easy market to work in and there are many challenges involved. As we are reviewing and assessing the landscape and opportunities we know that the US market holds its challenges yet it is a good time for Soft2Bet to launch there.

Following the above-mentioned, we are in the process of applying for a B2B licence in New Jersey and plan to do the same in Ontario, Canada. We are engaged in discussions with stakeholders and we value that entering a market a bit later can be successful in terms of learning and avoidance of errors.

What are the main drivers of the sports betting industry in this post-Qatar 2022 context? Did the FIFA World Cup change in any way the industry?

The FIFA World Cup always provides a boost to sports betting operators and suppliers. Marketing levels are high and there are many offers and promotions, but as ever the key is to maintain the momentum after the event has finished.

That is what we help our operators do with our Motivational Engineering, CRM and personalisation tools that create offers that are highly relevant to players’ habits and preferences. All the tools that we have and are revolving around Motivational Engineering have been proven to be a game changer for crucial industry KPIs keeping the players engaged longer while making the difference in terms of how the game is played.

What surprises will the company take to SiGMA Europe, after also presenting itself in SiGMA Balkans & CIS?

Soft2Bet invites all SiGMA visitors to visit our amazing stand which is designed to take everyone on a wonderful journey through our innovative ecosystem! Soft2Bet has much to share and offer, and our B2B team are eager to present our comprehensive and innovative services portfolio.

An event not to be missed would be the keynote presented by our CEO, Uri Poliavich, on Wednesday 15 November at 11.40, where our Motivational Engineering will be presented as an ultimately game-changing experience for operators and players.