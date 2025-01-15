Kansas reports a decline in December gaming revenue

Sports betting and casino gaming revenues take a significant hit in the final month of 2024.

US.- Kansas Lottery’s financial results for December 2024 reveal a sharp decline in both sports betting and casino gaming revenues, highlighting a challenging end to the year for the state’s gambling market. Despite a slight increase in total settled wagers for sports betting, revenue in both sectors dropped notably, with sports betting facing the most significant downturn.

Sports betting revenue plummeted by 56.2 per cent year-over-year with retail betting experiencing the steepest decline, dropping from $808,961 in December 2023 to just $75,037 in 2024. Online sports betting also suffered a 54.7 per cent year-on-year decrease. While total settled wagers rose slightly, no provider reported increased revenue, marking a significant setback following a strong performance in 2023.

On the casino front, Kansas’ gaming sector saw a small decline of 0.9 per cent in December, with total casino revenue reaching $37.1m. Hollywood Casino and Kansas Crossing Casino posted slight gains, but Boot Hill Casino and Kansas Star Casino reported revenue losses. These results contrast sharply with the robust performance of November, highlighting the volatile nature of the state’s gambling market.

Despite December’s downturn, Kansas’ sports betting industry showed impressive growth throughout 2024, with a 21 per cent increase in total handle and a rise in gross revenue, reflecting the overall expansion of the state’s gaming sector. However, December’s results indicate the industry faces challenges as it enters 2025.