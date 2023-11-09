1xBet takes part in the SiGMA Europe 2023 exhibition

1xBet will also compete for three awards at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2023.

The company will be at booth 2146, where attendees can talk with 1xBet representatives and receive information about industry trends and new opportunities.

Press release.- The global bookmaker 1xBet will be the sponsor of SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023, one of the largest European exhibitions dedicated to the gambling industry. This year’s summit will last from 13 to 17 November at the MMH shipyards in Valletta.

Visitors can easily find the 1xBet stand, located right at the entrance (Booth 2146). Guests will talk with 1xBet representatives and receive information about industry trends and new opportunities for earning money with the brand’s affiliate program. They can also take part in the unique Moneyball attraction, and those who leave a business card will participate in the new iPhone drawing.

See also: How 1xBet contributes to sports development and attracts new partners

“The SiGMA Malta Europe Summit 2023 will bring together leading industry representatives. We will do everything possible to adequately present our product at the highest level and share information about the benefits of working with 1xBet,” the bookmaker company representatives said.

As part of the exhibition, the SiGMA Europe Awards 2023, one of the most prestigious European awards for the igaming industry, will be presented. This year, 1xBet competes for the prizes in three categories: Best Affiliate Program 2023, Best Sportsbook Operator 2023 and Best Esports Operator 2023.

Get ready to meet the global gaming community in Valletta with 800 sponsors and exhibitors, 25,000 delegates, and 250 speakers. Contact your representative and become our honoured guest in Malta!