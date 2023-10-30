ReferOn to showcase state-of-the-art affiliate platform at SiGMA Europe 2023

State-of-the-art affiliate management platform ReferOn will showcase the most modern platform for igaming affiliates at SiGMA Europe from November 14-16.

Press release.- ReferOn, the state-of-the-art affiliate management platform that launched in February this year, looks forward to exhibiting at this year’s SiGMA Europe from November 14-16 and welcoming existing and prospective partners at Stand 2138 in Malta’s Mediterranean Maritime Hub.

Following on from its standout appearance at the SBC Summit in Barcelona and recent agreements with 2rbo Affiliates and 247Partners, ReferOn is looking forward to expanding its partner network by showcasing the latest features and updates it has brought to its platform.

Affiliates and program managers from across the igaming industry will be able to discuss and experience the unique features that ReferOn offers.

Dynamic Reporting: Affiliates are able to collect all their traffic data in a single report and get up-to-date analytics in one click. With ReferOn, affiliates get all their reports in one place, providing them with enhanced control and ease of use.

Company Grouping: No matter how many users are licensed with ReferOn, they don’t need separate logins for their accounts. Instead, they can manage them all under a “master” account and follow each account’s key metrics or view information across the whole organization.

Simple Reward Flow: Rewarding is made easy with ReferOn’s easy-to-launch reward schemes that are flexible and can be customized. Whether they are looking at independent deal calculators (IDC) to offset reward plans within the same account, users can choose reward levels for their affiliates in a minute.

Dashboards: All this information is produced in simple data-driven dashboards that are easy to use and enable powerful and fast reporting.

David Harris, technical team lead at ReferOn, commented: “ReferOn is a state-of-the-art platform with a number of unique functions that help elevate affiliate management needs. Reach out to us to learn how it can help you.”

Vlad Bondarenko, product manager at ReferOn, added: “The ReferOn platform is all about optimization and helping our partners maximize their revenues and operations. This functional consistency delivers scalable infrastructure, quicker load and response times and being able to handle traffic spikes without affecting performance.”

Come and meet ReferOn at stand 2138 and find out how to take your affiliate game to the next level!