Milena Tsankarksa, CT Interactive: “SiGMA represents a great opportunity to showcase our innovative products”

Exclusive interview.- CT Interactive is preparing for SiGMA Europe 2023, one of the most anticipated gaming events of the year that will take place in Malta from November 13th to 17th. The company’s head of Business Development EMEA, Milena Tsankarksa, discusses CT Interactive’s plans for the event and its expansion to new markets around the world.

What are CT Interactive’s goals for SiGMA? What novelties will you present at your stand?

By participating in SiGMA, CT Interactive aims to showcase its progress in perfecting game mechanics, interfaces and upcoming projects in the new year.

“At our stand 1126, visitors will have the opportunity to witness games with intriguing mechanics and innovative features like The Big Chili and TransilWinia that will appeal to the new generation of players.” Milena Tsankarksa, head of Business Development EMEA at CT Interactive.

We will also showcase the fruit-themed games that are all-time favourites. To be more convenient for the operators we have created a special suite of fruit-themed slot games with games like 5 Fruitata Wins, 20 Fruitata Wins and 40 Fruitata Wins that allow players to witness classic casino experience. Their graphics are vibrant, colourful, and well-designed.

Which markets are you currently targeting?

Currently, our focus is on key markets such as Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic and Croatia, where more and more customers are interested in our content. SiGMA represents a great opportunity to showcase our innovative products. With new certified games and jackpots for Croatia, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, we expect to attract new customers and help operators improve their offerings.

What are CT Interactive’s plans for the Latin American markets?

“Latin America is one of the most dynamically developing markets, and increasing our presence there is one of our goals.” Milena Tsankarksa, head of Business Development EMEA at CT Interactive.

With a growing number of customers from this part of the world looking for our products, CT Interactive’s team will meet existing and new customers who have shown interest in our games. Our goal is to pay more attention to the needs of existing customers and to hear their feedback on how our products affect their customers.