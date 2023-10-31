Hmayak Arakelyan, Digitain: “SiGMA Europe provides further opportunities to discuss the up-and-coming road map”

Hmayak Arakelyan sat down with Focus Gaming News to talk about Digitain’s upcoming presentation at SiGMA Europe 2023.

Exclusive interview.- Hmayak Arakelyan, regional sales team manager of Digitain discusses SiGMA Europe goals, innovative offerings, user-centric strategies, regulatory challenges, and recent executive appointments in an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News.

What are the company’s goals for SiGMA Europe? What are your expectations in terms of meeting with clients and potential deals?

Digitain always looks forward to SiGMA Europe. Our goal is to meet with existing partners as it provides further opportunities to discuss the up-and-coming road map, development pipeline, and planning for 2024.

The SiGMA Europe event itself also presents the potential to meet existing operators looking to upgrade their platforms or new companies coming to market. We have actually had our available pre-meetings fully booked out and added more of our sales team to attend this event. Generally, deals come after the events, but yes, we shall have some exciting announcements over the next few months.

Can we expect Digitain to introduce any new innovative content at the show?

We shall be showcasing our award-winning GLI-certified sportsbook and igaming platform solutions.

As a business that is focused on user retention and innovative methods of customer acquisition, we have developed an AI-powered personalised event recommendation engine (for both Pre-match and live events) based on player behaviour, which forecasts and gives recommendations for pre-formed groups of users, for events they might be interested in. This is a compelling feature within the sportsbook to drive engagement, upsell, GGR and retention.

Other sportsbook features include our exclusive Multi-Level Jackpot Sports Jackpot with up to 4 Levels of Fully Customisable Configuration; this has proven successful in increasing bets placed and GGR by double-digit numbers.

One of our exciting exclusive features is AutoBet. It is a sports feature, which will ensure that the bettors will not miss the moment of placing a bet with their preferred odds. Using the feature, the players can be provided with an opportunity to define their preferred odds range for their bet and if the odds fall into the specified range, it will be automatically placed by the system. This is a powerful feature in the tool kit for retention and increasing bets placed / GGR.

These are just some of the features that will be demonstrated at the show, and a host of others, so do visit our stand 1137.

As an established sportsbook and igaming platform solutions provider with over 150 international partners, how do you manage to keep innovating?

Our company now has over 3,000+ very talented employees. The business invests in its people, and that allows the company to consider new technologies and how it can provide solutions to partner challenges.

Digitain has over 20 years of B2B experience not just in technology delivery but operationally on the B2C side, and this provides a solid and rounded perspective of how the market dynamics work. This expertise helps us look at innovation, large and small, to help our partners grow their businesses.

What are the challenges of the industry regarding the laws and regulations of the markets in which you want to work?

Regulation is in progress, and Digitain fully supports multi-jurisdictional licensing and certifications.

Our compliance and regulatory team constantly review the requirements of each licensing territory and/or changes to existing frameworks and possible impact scenarios related to the technology or operations.

It is essential that all suppliers in the ecosystem engage regulators and fully understand the narrative of the regulators. That collaboration is becoming more effective as jurisdictions mature or modernize their regulations.

Digitain has recently announced some executive appointments by naming Martin Martirosyan as deputy CEO, Margarita Cruz as senior sales director, and promoting Grigor Asoyan to the group deputy CEO of technology role. What can you tell us about these appointments?

As I mentioned, our company is growing. We now have 3,000+ employees and recently opened offices in Bucharest, Romania, and London, England.

Our senior sales director Margarita Cruz leads our office in London as our enquiry pipeline is growing across continental Europe and that presence allows us to service those enquiries.

The appointments of our colleagues Martin and Grigor are again due to our continued growth throughout 2023 and our expansion plans for 2024. It is an exhilarating time to be part of Digitain as it continues to grow internationally.