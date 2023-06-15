SiGMA Americas 2023: Latin America’s most important igaming event kicks off today

With a strong emphasis on gaming regulation in the Latin American market, SiGMA Americas kicks off today in Brazil.

Brazil.- SiGMA Americas kicks off today in the midst of a climate of high expectations for the possible regulation of sports betting and gambling regulation in Brazil. The event is one of the most important in the igaming industry in Latin America and will be attended by experts and leading companies from around the world.

New this year, SiGMA Group has acquired the Brazilian iGaming Summit (BiS) to consolidate its portfolio and establish a strong presence in this exciting emerging market. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore new technological advances and strategies while networking and finding exciting opportunities.

Exclusive dinners, awards, conferences and debates are among the scheduled activities. Of course, one of the main themes of SiGMA Americas will revolve around the regulation of gaming in Brazil, the opportunities this brings to the market and the evolution of the industry in the region.

There will also be plenty of space to delve into the challenges facing the industry, the new opportunities in the area of fantasy sports and esports and the challenges around the fight against underground gambling.

In a recent interview with Focus Gaming News, Emily Demajo, SiGMA’s director of events, said they hoped to create an experience unlike any other in the Latin American region.

The event will bring together operators, affiliates, legislators and influential figures over three days. In total, there will be 250 top-tier exhibitors on the 16,000 square metre site, including Amusnet, Atlas-IAC, BGaming, CreedRoomz, Digitain, Evolution, MegaPari, Pascal Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Soft2Bet, Sportradar, Uplatform, WeAreGame and 1xBet.

All this and much more will take place during SiGMA Americas, which runs until 18 June at the Transamerica Expo Centre in São Paulo, Brazil.

Focus Gaming News named LatAm Media of the Year at SiGMA Americas

The event kicked off yesterday (June 14) with big news for Focus Gaming News. A media partner of the event and an exhibitor on the floor at the Transamerica Expo Center, the site was named LatAm Media of the Year at the Americas Gaming Awards.

Last November, Focus Gaming News was named Online Gaming Media of the Year at the SiGMA Awards, so this new recognition consolidates the media’s continuous work towards the search for excellence.