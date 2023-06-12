Hanna Aghabekyan, Pascal Gaming: “Our main goal in SiGMA Americas is to showcase what we can offer to the LatAm market”

Focus Gaming News spoke with Hanna Aghabekyan, business development executive at Pascal Gaming ahead of SiGMA Americas.

Exclusive interview.- Brazil is a sleeping giant in the industry in the rapidly growing Latin American gaming market. To discuss the Brazilian potential, LatAm gaming trends and Pascal Gaming’s expectations ahead of SiGMA Americas, which will be held in Sao Paulo from 14-18 June, Focus Gaming News spoke with Hanna Aghabekyan, business development executive at Pascal Gaming.

Pascal Gaming will be present at SiGMA Americas. What are your goals for the event?

Our main goal in SiGMA Americas is to showcase what we can offer to the Latin American market, as one of our target markets this year, including our innovative gaming solutions both for online and retail operations. And of course, we’re here to network with industry professionals, catch up with partners, establish new strategic partnerships and have a caipirinha (or ten!).

Considering the pending approval of the gambling regulatory framework, how significant is Brazil to you commercially? Do you anticipate it will have a transformative impact on the industry?

Brazil isn’t called a sleeping giant in the industry for nothing. Brazil holds significant commercial potential, so we closely monitor the developments regarding the pending approval of the gambling regulatory framework of the country. Once the giant awakens, it will have a huge impact on the industry, and besides commercial opportunities for operators and providers, when regulated and implemented effectively, will contribute to the creation of more job opportunities in the industry for locals, and the tax revenues generated from the industry will majorly contribute to economic growth and development.

The company recently attended SAGSE Buenos Aires. What were the main takeaways from your participation there?

In terms of commercial potential for us, there is a huge demand for trendy crash games, which we specialize in, along with lottery and bingo products and high-quality retail solutions in the region. SAGSE Buenos Aires was a huge success in terms of new partnerships and evaluation of the market demands, which we are already using in our product development to continue providing what the market demands.

What do you think are the main topics that dominate the Latin American gaming market today?

Fresh and engaging content is taking over the Latin American market as a developing market with a storm. This includes trendy crash games, lottery and bingo specific to the region, football-themed content as well as virtual sports, as the region has a passionate fan base for traditional sports.

There is also a strong global debate in the fight against illegal gambling. On the other hand, technology has grown rapidly, especially with the advent of artificial intelligence tools. Do you think technology could be a great ally in the fight against illegal gambling?

I firmly believe that technology can indeed be a great ally in the fight against illegal gambling. The combination of advancements in technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) monitoring tools, and the collective efforts of industry stakeholders can help address the challenges posed by illegal gambling. However, it’s important to acknowledge that technology alone cannot solve the problem of illegal gambling. Robust regulatory frameworks, effective enforcement mechanisms, and awareness campaigns should complement it. Furthermore, ethical considerations and privacy safeguards must be carefully addressed to ensure responsible and transparent use of technology.

Technology and wider access to new tools have made the competition even greater. How do you stay ahead of the curve?

In an industry as competitive as this, we maintain our competitive edge and position through continuous innovation, a player-centric approach, flexibility, and technical expertise, which allows us to supply high-quality products. Pascal Gaming greatly prioritizes innovation as we continuously create cutting-edge products and casino content. You can see this in all our diverse product lines, from crash games to our retail solution and virtual sports, there are many elements that are exclusive to us as a provider and are one-of-a-kind. We actively explore new concepts, mechanics, and themes to ensure our content stands out in the market. Pascal Gaming takes great care in understanding player preferences and adapting to their evolving needs by monitoring market trends.

What other events do you plan to participate in in the coming months?

We just had a showcase before Peru Gaming Show before SiGMA Americas, our team will be going to iGaming Next in Malta straight from Sao Paulo. We will also be exhibiting at iGB Live in Amsterdam as well as SiGMA Asia in the Philippines, SiGMA CIS in Cyprus, and SBC Summit Barcelona, after which we will be back to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean for SBC Summit Latinoamerica and back to Europe for SiGMA Europe in Malta once again. Safe to say, it’s a busy year for Pascal Gaming!